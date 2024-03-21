Taxi Driver’s Lee Je Hoon to lead new drama Negotiation Skill by One Spring Night director; Report

Lee Je Hoon, known for dramas like Signal (2016), Taxt Driver (2021), Move to Heaven (2021), and more is making his highly-anticipated comeback to the small screen with an upcoming MBC drama. Meanwhile, he recently received a call to star in a new JTBC drama titled Negotiation Skill.

Lee Je Hoon to star in upcoming drama Negotiation Skill?

According to a Korean media outlet, Lee Je Hoon has reportedly confirmed his appearance in the upcoming drama. The News report quoted him announcing the latest update as he shared, “I have received the proposal to star in Negotiation Skill. And after positively reviewing it with much consideration, I have decided to appear in this drama.”

This will reportedly mark his first collaboration with the director Ahn Pan Seok, who is confirmed to helm this drama and earlier delivered hits like Something in The Rain (2018), One Spring Night (2019), Secret Love Affair (2014), and more.

More about upcoming drama Negotiation Skill

Negotiation Skill (working title) has an intriguing narrative about the business world. It will closely follow a finance-related plot of mergers and acquisitions between companies. Lee Je Hoon will reportedly take on the main role as an M&A expert with unmatched talents and skills in the scene.

While director Ahn Pan Seok will fulfill the directorship, the drama’s screenplay has been penned by writer Lee Seung Young. Anticipations runs high to witness the Signal actor in a new on-screen avatar and his evergreen charming appearance.

Especially, the viewers are excitedly waiting since the master of the drama world Ahn Pan Seok is finally joining hands with the consecutive hit actor.

The drama will be released through JTBC as a Saturday-Sunday program. Other details about Negotiation Skill haven’t been disclosed yet.

More about Lee Je Hoon

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actor Lee Je Hoon has been at the peak of his popularity since the 2016 drama Signal, which has now been renewed for a second season after 8 years.

Marking his career with indie films, the actor soon rose to prominence by delivering multiple small-screen hits including Taxi Driver (2021), Move to Heaven (2021), Where Stars Land (2018), and more. He also shines bright on the big screen with hit films like Time to Hunt (2020), Phantom Detective (2016), and more.

Lee Je Hoon is now set to appear in the upcoming MBC drama Chief Detective 1958, a prequel to Chief Inspector that aired in the 90s.

