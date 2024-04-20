Lee Je Hoon's Chief Detective 1958 shatters MBC records with highest premiere ratings for Friday-Saturday drama

Chief Detective 1958, MBC’s new drama is smashing records with its debut. Starring Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Seo Eun Soo, Yoon Hyun Soo, and more, it's now the highest-rated Friday-Saturday drama premiere in MBC history.

Chief Detective 1958 breaks MBC’s record

April 19 marked a historic moment for MBC as Chief Detective 1958 clinched the title of the network's highest-rated Friday-Saturday drama premiere ever. Nielsen Korea reported that the first episode garnered an impressive nationwide average rating of 10.1 percent, solidifying its position as Friday's top program across all genres.

Even in the face of tough competition from Chief Detective 1958, Um Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Lee Yu Bi and more starrer The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, airing in the same time slot, experienced a boost in viewership with its latest episode, pulling in a nationwide average of 3.3 percent.

More about Chief Detective 1958

Featuring Lee Je Hoon and Lee Dong Hwi, Chief Detective 1958 serves as a prequel to the beloved Korean series Chief Inspector, which enjoyed an astounding 18-year run from 1971 to 1989, peaking at an impressive 70 percent ratings during its heyday. While the original series was set in the 1970s and 1980s, Chief Detective 1958 takes viewers back even further, to the year 1958. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In Chief Detective 1958, Lee Je Hoon steps into the role of a young Park Young Han, the titular chief detective originally portrayed by Choi Bool Am in the original series. The premiere episode held extra significance as it marked the return of a legend - Choi Bool Am made a special appearance, portraying an older version of Park Young Han. Now aged, seasoned, and brimming with hard-earned wisdom.

Director Kim Sung Hoon emphasized the inevitability of Choi Bool Am's cameo, likening him to the essence of Detective Park Young Han from Chief Inspector. By showcasing an aged Park Young Han, seemingly ordinary yet extraordinary within, the director aimed to captivate viewers' attention, urging them to observe closely as the story unfolds. For those familiar with the original series, he wanted to declare, "The true chief inspector has returned."

Reflecting on his collaboration with Choi Bool Am, the director shared that despite the shortness of their interaction, Choi Bool Am, according to him, meticulously analyzed every line of dialogue, finding meaning and changing each to add significance. He actively contributed ideas on costumes, props, and set design, exerting his utmost effort in every scene, leaving a profound impact on the production.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Je Hoon and Seo Eun Soo are mesmerized by each other on their first encounter in Chief Detective 1958 stills