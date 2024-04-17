Lee Je Hoon’s Chief Detective 1958 to feature cameo by original Chief Inspector Choi Bool Am; see PIC

Chief Detective 1958 is set to debut this week, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this thrilling crime action drama. Exciting news has just been revealed for fans of detective K-dramas, as Chief Detective 1958 will provide a glimpse into the world of classic investigations.

Today, Chief Detective surprised fans with an announcement of a special cameo appearance by the original Chief Inspector Choi Bool Am in the first episode of the series.

Lee Je Hoon’s Chief Detective 1958 set to include original detective Choi Bool Am’s cameo

Chief Detective 1958 starring Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, and Yoon Hyun Soo is set to hit screens this week. Close to its highly anticipated premiere, it has been revealed that Choi Bool Am will be appearing in episode 1 making a special cameo.

Chief Detective 1958 will serve as the prequel to the 1970s major hit South Korean TV series Chief Inspector. Chief Inspector aired from 1971 to 1989 accumulating the highest rating at that time.

Choi Bool Am played detective Park Young Han in Chief Inspector which ran for 18 unimaginable years. In Chief Detective 1958, Lee Je Hoon will portray young Park Young Han. In a way, Lee Je Hoon will be playing the younger version of Choi Bool Am in the upcoming crime action drama.

In newly unveiled stills from the show, it has been revealed Choi Bool Am will be making a special cameo as old Park Young Han full of experience and wisdom. The legendary veteran actor’s special appearance has made Choef Detective 1958 even more memorable.

He will be seen in the premiere episode. In the stills, Choi Bool Am can be seen getting ready and in the next still, we catch him reminiscing about his past detective days.

How was it to have Choi Bool Am on the set of Chief Detective 1958

Chief Detective 1958’s director Kim Sung Hoon expressing his utter pride in having shared a set with the legendary actor Choi Bool Am said he felt honored, even if it was just for a moment. He added that Choi Bool Am though was on set for a brief time, shared his insight on costumes, props, and more.

The director recalled Choi Bool Am was very thorough with each and every line and he outdid himself in every single scene. Sharing his thoughts on the cameo, Kim Sung Hoon said that it was inevitable as he wanted to show how this ordinary-looking person was the most extraordinary person ever imagined.

To the fans of the original series, the director wanted to send the message ‘See the real Chief Inspector is back’. Don’t miss out on catching Chief Detective 1958 on April 19 on MBC and Disney+.

