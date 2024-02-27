Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin versus Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye: VOTE for best K-drama IRL couple

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, one of the most enchanting K-drama couples, made their romance a reality by tying the knot in real life. Similarly, Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye captured fans' hearts both on and off the screen, demonstrating that the magic of love transcends fiction. Their journey from onscreen chemistry to real-life love and marriage has delighted fans, showcasing that true love knows no bounds.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin exchanged vows on March 31, 2022, and joyfully welcomed their first child on November 27 of the same year. Their journey together began on-screen with their captivating performances in the 2018 film The Negotiation and the 2019 drama Crash Landing on You. After confirming their relationship in January 2021, they announced their marriage in February 2022, much to the delight of fans who adored their on-screen chemistry in the cross-border romance drama Crash Landing On You.

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon began their relationship in late 2017 and made it public in March 2018. Although they haven't starred together as leads in any K-dramas, their real-life chemistry has made them one of the most beloved couples among fans. The couple exchanged vows on January 22, 2022, in a heartfelt wedding ceremony held in Seoul. Their union was celebrated by fans worldwide, who were overjoyed to witness them officially becoming a family. Later, they welcomed their first child, adding to the happiness of their journey together and bringing even more joy to their devoted fans.

