CNBLUE earns praise for quick action as fan collapses during Kyung Hee University’s festival performance

CNBLUE were praised by fans for their quick actions as the members rushed for aid when a fan collapsed during their performance at Kyung Hee University’s festival. Videos of the incident started circulating as fans appreciated their swiftness and the warmth the members showed.

On September 26, CNBLUE performed at Kyung Hee University’s Seoul Campus Fall Festival. But as Jung Yonghwa was singing, he stopped when he noticed that a fan had collapsed. The members coordinated with the staff to ensure the safety of the fans. Jung Younghwa also asked the crowd if anyone else was feeling unwell. Minhyuk and Jungshin too moved to the front of the stage to assess the situation and provide aid. The members patiently waited for the situation to get under control.

CNBLUE will be making a return with their 10th mini album X. This would also mark their first comeback in the past 3 years. The band had last released their 2021 album Wanted. X is scheduled to drop on October 14. Prior to this, on October 7, CNBLUE will also be holding their concert CNBLUENTITY.

They will also be embarking on their 2024 VOYAGE into X IN ASIA which will be kicking off on October 26 from Macau, followed by Taipei, Bangkok, Kualalum Pur and Hong Kong.

CNBLUE made their debut in 2009 with the extended playlist Now or Never in Japan. The group currently consists of three members Yonghwa, Minhyuk, and Jungshin. In 2010, they made their Korean debut with the mini album Bluetory. After a slow start, the group shot to stardom with their debut Korean album which included the hit title track I'm a Loner.

The band is known for their distinct blend of rock, pop, and acoustic elements. Over the years, CNBLUE has produced numerous successful albums, including Bluetory and Re. They have also made a name for themselves in the music industry with energetic live performances and musical versatility which have earned them a loyal fanbase internationally.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘BTS in the flesh while they flop’: American rapper J Cole gives shoutout to septet on Blow for Blow feature