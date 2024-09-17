CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa and Lee Seung Gi singing Lovely Runner’s OST Sudden Shower was not in our 2024 bingo card

Singer and actor Lee Seung Gi, along with artists Lyn, CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa, and Roy Kim, appeared as the "real singers" in the first episode of Synchro U, which aired on September 16 on KBS 2TV. Hosted by Yoo Jae Suk, with a strong MC team that includes Lee Juck, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina, and others, the show is designed to distinguish real singers from AI-generated voices.

Upon seeing Lee Seung Gi in the lineup, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi confidently remarked that he had done a variety show with Seung Gi and even practiced karaoke at Yeon Seok’s house. Because he has heard Seung Gi sing up close, Hoshi is keeping a close watch on him. Lee Juck also mentioned his familiarity with Baek Ji Young, Lee Seung Gi, and Lyn, noting that they’ve met privately. He asserted that if any of these individuals appear, they won’t escape his notice.

In the episode, CNBLUE's main vocalist Jung Yong Hwa and the Ballad Prince Lee Seung Gi performed a duet of Sudden Shower, one of the biggest hits of 2024. This track is an OST from the K-drama Lovely Runner and was originally sung by their fictional band, ECLIPSE.

The song Sudden Shower, performed by Byeon Woo Seok's character Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner, has reached 60 million streams on Spotify as of today. Recently, the track won the KM Chart 2024 Summer Season Best Award in the Best K-Music of Summer Season category.

This award is particularly significant for ECLIPSE's track Sudden Shower, considering that ECLIPSE is a fictional K-pop group created for the K-drama Lovely Runner. Despite being a fictional band, ECLIPSE quickly won over viewers with its members: Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), Baek In Hyuk (Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk).

Winning the Best K-Music of the Summer Season award against established idols and groups is a remarkable achievement. The song, performed by Byeon Woo Seok and written by his character Ryu Sun Jae for his love interest Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), has received significant acclaim. Byeon Woo Seok will be receiving a trophy for this win and will participate in an interview to discuss the achievement.

Synchro U is a music variety show where cast members work to identify real top artists performing cover stages among AI vocals with a 99 percent synchronization rate. Following a successful pilot run in May, Synchro U was officially greenlit as a regular program in June.

