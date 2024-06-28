Happy Kang Minhyuk Day: From CNBLUE's ace drummer to striking aura in K-drama Celebrity; exploring idol-turned-actor’s career

Kang Minhyuk, born on June 28, 1991, is an emerging South Korean musician, singer-songwriter, and actor. He serves as the drummer of the South Korean rock band CNBLUE.

Kang Minhyuk made his acting debut in 2010 in the omnibus film Acoustic, alongside his fellow CNBLUE member Lee Jong Hyun. He furthered his acting career with his small-screen debut in the SBS drama It's Okay, Daddy's Girl, and has since starred in numerous K-dramas. On the occasion of Kang Minhyuk turning 33 let’s explore his career further.

Kang Minhyuk as drummer of CNBLUE

Kang Minhyuk first gained prominence as the drummer of the K-pop group CNBLUE. Originally a quintet, they debuted in Japan in 2009 and have since become a cornerstone of FNC Entertainment in Korea. By 2023, Minhyuk regularly toured globally with his bandmates Jung Yong Hwa and Lee Jung Shin.

On the June 7, 2012 episode of KBS2’s Happy Together 3, Kang Minhyuk revealed several little-known facts about himself. He confessed that he has never been to a club and humorously attributed his role as the drummer in CNBLUE to having "two left feet," using the term “mome chi,” which translates to someone who can’t dance.

CN is an initialism for Code Name, while BLUE is a backronym representing burning, lovely, untouchable, and emotional, symbolizing the images of Jong Hyun, Minhyuk, Jung Shin, and Yonghwa, respectively. On January 14, 2010, CNBLUE made their debut in Korea with the lead single I'm a Loner from their first Korean EP, Bluetory.

Kang Minhyuk’s acting career

Heartstrings

In 2011, Kang Minhyuk was cast in MBC's youth melodrama Heartstrings, alongside fellow CNBLUE member Jung Yong Hwa. In the series, Minhyuk portrayed Yeo Joon Hee, the drummer of The Stupid, a role that mirrors his real-life persona as the drummer of CNBLUE.

His character is depicted as a sexy yet innocent man who is always hungry. He falls in love with Hee Joo (Kim Yoon Hye) at first sight and affectionately calls her Natasha. Additionally, Minhyuk contributed to the drama's soundtrack with a song titled Star.

The Heirs

Kang Minhyuk's popularity continued to soar after his role in The Heirs in 2013, a teen drama written by Kim Eun Sook. Alongside his co-star Krystal Jung, they were honored as the Best Onscreen Couple at the 2013 DramaFever Awards.

In the drama The Heirs, a rich illegitimate son named Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) and a housekeeper's daughter named Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye) disrupt an elite school with their forbidden romance. Kim Tan, entangled in a power struggle with his older brother at the Empire Group, is expected to marry hotel heiress Rachel Ryu (Kim Ji Won).

Meanwhile, Choi Young Do (Kim Woo Bin), heir to a luxury resort conglomerate and school bully, complicates the love triangle with his own feelings for Cha Eun Sang. Jealousy ensues as everyone confronts their true emotions, leading to a battle where only the strongest relationship can survive. Amidst this, Cha Eun Sang's best friend Yoon Chan Young (CNBLUE's Kang Minhyuk), son of an Empire Group secretary, is in a relationship with Lee Bo Na (f(x)'s Krystal), daughter of an entertainment executive.

Entertainer

In the drama Entertainer, Shin Suk Ho (Ji Sung), a manager at a top entertainment company, decides to venture out on his own after facing setbacks. Determined to rebuild his career, he decides to launch a boyband.

However, unforeseen events lead to him losing everything, including his business. In his quest for redemption, Shin Suk Ho discovers a talented singer named Ha Neul (Kang Minhyuk)’s song, whose career has been marred by a scandal. Inspired by Ha Neul's voice, Shin Suk Ho forms the Entertainer Band with Ha Neul and his supporters, including Jung Geun Ri (Hyeri), Ha Neul’s sister who joins as their manager.

Hospital Ship

Hospital Ship revolves around a team of doctors who collaborate on a medical ship, offering free medical care to residents of remote islands. Central to the drama are two contrasting characters: the aloof and reserved Song Eun Jae (Ha Ji Won) and the compassionate Kwak Hyun (Kang Minhyuk).

Despite their initial differences, they undergo personal growth and develop a deep bond as they confront their inner struggles, ultimately gaining new perspectives on life. What makes Hospital Ship compelling is its portrayal of characters who are highly skilled in their technical abilities yet undergo significant personal growth. The drama explores their imperfections and inner struggles, highlighting their journeys of self-discovery and development.

Oh My Ladylord

Oh My Ladylord is a romantic drama centered around Han Bi Soo, a thriller drama writer who refuses to date (played by Lee Min Ki), and Oh Joo In, a rom-com actress who is unable to date (played by Nana). Kang Minhyuk portrays Jung Yoo Jin, a key figure in the romantic dynamics of the series.

Yoo Jin is a third-generation chaebol from a major cosmetics conglomerate who has studied abroad in France. Known as the perfect man, he possesses talent, wealth, good looks, and a warm personality. He is also a longtime friend of Oh Joo In.

Celebrity

Celebrity is a drama that delves into the glamorous yet competitive life of celebrities through the eyes of Seo Ah Ri (Park Gyu Young). As she navigates a world where fame brings both wealth and challenges, she encounters various personalities in the influencer scene. Among them is Han Joon Kyung (Kang Minhyuk), a third-generation chaebol who takes a keen interest in Seo Ah Ri.

Also in the mix are Yoon Shi Hyun (Lee Chung Ah), who eschews social media yet remains envied by many, her husband Jin Tae Jeon (Lee Dong Gun), a prominent figure in a large law firm, and social media sensation Oh Min Hye (Jun Hyosung).

