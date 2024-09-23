CNBLUE announces first comeback in 3 years with mini album X set to release on October 14; Know details

CNBLUE will be returning after 3 years with their 10th mini album X which is set to release this October following their concert CNBLUENTITY. The band has been in the industry since 2009 and despite their highs and lows has continuously received love and support from fans. Regarded as one of the biggest South Korean bands, CNBLUE is known for tracks like I'm a Lover, Love and more.

On September 23, CNBLUE announced that they would be making a return with their 10th mini album X. This would also mark their first comeback in the past 3 years. The band had last released their 2021 album Wanted. X is scheduled to drop on October 14. Prior to this, on October 7, CNBLUE will also be holding their concert CNBLUENTITY. They also revealed the schedule for the upcoming comeback raising anticipation among fans.

Check out the poster below to know CNBLUE's comeback schedule.

CNBLUE will also be embarking on their 2024 VOYAGE into X IN ASIA which will be kicking off on October 26 from Macau, followed by Taipei, Bangkok, Kualalum Pur and Hong Kong.

CNBLUE made their debut in 2009 with the extended playlist Now or Never in Japan. The group currently consists of three members Yonghwa, Minhyuk, and Jungshin. In 2010, they made their Korean debut with the mini album Bluetory. After a slow start, the group shot to stardom with their debut Korean album which included the hit title track I'm a Loner.

The band is known for their distinct blend of rock, pop, and acoustic elements. Over the years, CNBLUE has produced numerous successful albums, including Bluetory and Re. They have also made a name for themselves in the music industry with energetic live performances and musical versatility which have earned them a loyal fanbase internationally.

