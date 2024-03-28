Did BTS' Jin take time off to support member SUGA ahead of basic military training at Nonsan Army Training Centre?

On March 28 KST, BTS' SUGA reportedly began his 3-week basic military training at the Nonsan training centre. It has also been reported that fellow BTS member Jin took a break from his schedule to accompany SUGA, and see him off before his training at the Nonsan Army Training Centre.

BTS’ Jin drops off SUGA for military training

According to Korean media outlet Dispatch, BTS' SUGA, who commenced his mandatory service as a public service worker in September of last year, will resume the remainder of his duties in his designated public service position following the completion of his mandatory military training. Today, on March 28, the rapper entered the Nonsan training center to undergo his 3-week basic military training.

Adding to that, the media outlet also reported that the oldest member and SUGA's only Hyung (older brother) in the group, Jin, accompanied SUGA to drop him off at the Nonsan Army Training Centre. According to the report, Jin took time off to bid farewell to SUGA as he embarked on his three-week mandatory basic training. SUGA is expected to resume his social service duties after the completion of the three-week training.

Many fans were thrilled to witness the strong bond between BTS members, particularly noting Jin's gesture of accompanying SUGA to the Nonsan Army Training Centre. Some fans even calculated the distance Jin traveled to meet SUGA, estimating that it takes approximately 5 hours by public transportation or 3 hours and 30 minutes by car to reach Jin's location at SUGA's. The distance between them is approximately 289 kilometers, leading fans to realize that Jin drove across roughly 1/3 of the country to meet SUGA and bid him farewell.

More about Jin and SUGA

Jin and SUGA's bond is something fans love. Jin, being the only member older than SUGA, makes fans appreciate their dynamic as SUGA has only Jin to rely on. Additionally, on SUGA's birthday, which falls on March 9th, Jin was the only member to publicly wish SUGA, and he did so in his own unique and humorous style.

Unlike the generic sequence where new recruits start with basic training, SUGA opted for public service before undergoing basic training. Current enlistment rules permit those assigned to public service to make this choice. All of the BTS members are currently serving in the military and are expected to be discharged and re-group by 2025.

