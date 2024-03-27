BTS' Jin expresses excitement for military discharge; counts down to return in 77 days with new cute video, watch

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, has recently posted a new message as he continues his countdown to discharge from the South Korean military. BIGHIT MUSIC shared a brief pre-recorded clip of Jin on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, along with a short message from him, keeping fans excited as they eagerly await his return.

BTS’ Jin’s sweet video message

As part of his monthly message series dedicated to his fans, BTS' Jin shared a heartfelt message as he counts down to his upcoming discharge from mandatory military service. In the pre-recorded clip, Jin held two small number 7 lit candles, blowing them out with a smile before flashing a thumbs-up sign. Accompanying the video was a short but sweet message for fans eagerly awaiting Jin's return from military service: "D-77!! Time flies. Let's go, let's go! #Seokjin of March #ARMYlover #MissYouSeokjinnie #Army, please wait for just 77 days #JIN." Fans of BTS are eagerly anticipating the return of BTS' oldest member.

Jin enlisted in the military in December 2022. Earlier in March this year, he took to Weverse and simply wrote, "D-100." With his likely discharge date around June 12 this year, The Astronaut singer began his 18 months of military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp. Fans were elated to see the artist taking time out from his busy schedule during his military service to connect and celebrate his upcoming return with them.

BTS’ Jin recent activities

The production team of The Backpacker Chef has disclosed that season 2 is currently in its early stages, with the cast set to be revealed later. They announced that filming for The Backpacker Chef Season 2 will commence in April and will feature Baek Jong Won and actor Ahn Bo Hyun.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the latest season, with speculation rising about whether BTS member Jin will also be featured. Baek Jong Won had promised Jin that he would visit his military unit, and considering Jin's scheduled discharge in June, fans are hopeful for his appearance in the show.

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Despite their absence, they maintain communication with their fans and regularly share messages about their progress, demonstrating their ongoing love and appreciation through social media. Before enlisting in the military, Jin released his official debut single as a soloist, The Astronaut, which he co-wrote with Coldplay. This beautiful pop-rock song celebrates love and connections shared by people and is often interpreted as Jin's expression of his feelings towards his fans, ARMYs.

