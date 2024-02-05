Did EXO's Chanyeol reveal the name of Park Shin Hye-Choi Tae Joon's son? Fans cheer over adorable friendship

During a live session with his fans, EXO's Chanyeol greeted actor Choi Tae Joon, who had joined the stream. In an accidental slip, Chanyeol revealed his newly born son's name while exchanging greetings with Choi Tae Joon.

EXO’s Chanyeol reveals Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon's baby boy's name

During a live session hosted by EXO's Chanyeol on December 3rd, he greeted fans and provided updates on his life. Actor Choi Tae Joon, who is married to actress Park Shin Hye, joined the session. Chanyeol warmly greeted Tae Joon, referring to him as "hyung" (older brother) and exchanging hellos. Later, Chanyeol asked Tae Joon to convey his regards to Park Shin Hye and what appeared to be their son, saying, "give my regards to Shin Hye Noona (older sister) and Joowon." This accidental slip revealed their son's name as Jowoon to all fans tuning into the live session.

Chanyeol and Park Shin Hye previously collaborated in the drama Memories Of The Alhambra, where Chanyeol portrayed Shin Hye's brother. Despite their on-screen relationship, Shin Hye shared a close bond with the EXO member and even recommended him for the role. Similarly, Chanyeol holds great admiration for the actress and has praised her on numerous occasions.

During an episode of tvN’s Life Bar on February 21, 2019, Chanyeol appeared as a guest alongside his Memories of the Alhambra co-stars Park Hoon, Han Bo Reum, and Lee Si Won. Reflecting on his experience working with Park Shin Hye, Chanyeol recounted a moment where she displayed her professionalism. He described watching her contemplate whether to cry during a scene, admiring her decision-making process. Shin Hye ultimately chose to cry and seamlessly transitioned into the emotional scene as filming began.

Chanyeol further expressed his admiration, mentioning his limited acting experience and how he hadn't witnessed such realistic crying before. He marveled at how Park Shin Hye cried naturally, just like people do in real life, describing her as incredibly talented and likening her to an acting machine. In a light-hearted tone, he joked about Shin Hye treating him like a real older sister, wondering if even that was part of her acting talent since she's so skilled at it.

EXO’s Chanyeol’s recent activities

EXO's Chanyeol revealed the fresh dates for his ongoing The Eternity Fancon tour in Asia for 2023 to 2024 via the official EXO Twitter account on December 19, in collaboration with organizer APlanet Entertainment. The K-pop idol is set to take his solo tour to Macau, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta in the first quarter of 2024, with additional shows anticipated to be unveiled in the forthcoming months.

