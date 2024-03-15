Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s past interactions amid dating rumors; Here what we know so far

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s ongoing dating rumors stemmed from an eyewitness account, taking the internet by storm.

On March 15, reports surfaced online about a tourist who claimed to have spotted the duo together in a lavish hotel in Hawaii. According to the eyewitness, who then wrote about it on an online forum, the My Name actress seemed to be displaying public affection with the Reply 1988 actor.

About Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's alleged dating rumor

To aggravate the matter, Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex-girlfriend and his co-star from the hit K-drama, Hyeri took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic story with the caption, “It’s fun” as netizens considered it to be a subtle reference directed towards the ongoing speculation, shortly after the rumor received new headlines.

Actress Han So Hee, who unexpectedly got embroiled in this situation, shut down the rumors with a direct Instagram story featuring a puppy with a knife image that seemed to be from an Internet meme. She addressed her disinterest in love life, “I don’t take interest, establish relationships, or interfere with other people’s relationships.” She further added, “I am having fun too.”

Although both Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency denied the speculations, shortly after it came to light, the internet seemed to be seated with popcorn as the rumor unraveled more and more.

On this day, netizens have dug through further and found some shocking mentions of their past interactions, that deliver direct reference to them being acquainted for a long time.

1. Han So Hee attending Ryu Jun Yeol’s exhibition last year

According to this reference, Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s interaction dates back to last year’s November, when the actor held a photo exhibition and Han So Hee attended it.

On this day, a snapshot from the actress’s past Instagram story resurfaced online. In the photo, she seemed to be taking a selfie with a banner having the name and deets of Ryu Jun Yeol’s exhibition.

Notably, in the same month, Hyeri and the actor came public with the break-up of their relationship which lasted for 7 years since their filming together.

2. The Polar Bear reference

Actor Ryu Jun Yeol was once involved in an environmental awareness campaign, that worked towards the protection of Polar Bears. Hence, later the actor earned the title of Polar Bear Uncle, amongst the K-netizens.

Meanwhile, On November 15, 2023, Han So Hee shared an Instagram carousel posting photos from her pre-birthday celebration and a day outing with friends.

The last slide of the carousel captured the actress hugging a polar bear.

Moreover, an interview with the actress came to light again, where she seemed to be talking about polar bears, as well.

As the photo resurfaced, netizens are connecting the dots, throwing more speculations about the duo’s interactions timeline.

3. Han So Hee liked Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram posts in the past

To add more to the ongoing controversy, people have found out that Han So Hee has been liking Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram posts since 2016, evidencing they have known each other for a long time.

4. Ryu Jun Yeol reportedly clicked a photo with Han So Hee’s sister

According to a post on a South Korean online forum, Ryu Jun Yeol reportedly took a photo with Han So Hee some years back, echoing their first interaction.

In addition, Hyeri reportedly unfollowed Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram, which she had been following even after the breakup in November, last year.

Although the agencies have denied the circulations., and just some hours after, Han So Hee also made sure about its non-credibility, netizens seem to be too engulfed in the matter.

However, so far that’s all the fans have until further comment from the agencies or the stars.

