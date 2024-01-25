WHEE IN THE MOOD: MAMAMOO's Wheein announces 1st world tour; know dates, cities and more details

MAMAMOO's Wheein sets the stage for a global musical journey with her inaugural world tour, WHEE IN THE MOOD. Starting with a spectacular start in Seoul on February 24 and 25, the Asian leg unfolds, featuring stops in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, and Tokyo from March to May.

MAMAMOO's Wheein is set to embark on her highly-anticipated first solo world tour, WHEE IN THE MOOD, with the announcement of initial dates and cities for the Asian leg. Commencing with two exhilarating concerts in Seoul on February 24 and 25, Wheein's musical journey will then sweep through Hong Kong on March 26, Bangkok on April 6, Manila on April 13, Taipei on April 20, and Tokyo on May 1.

The revelation of these tour stops has generated immense excitement among fans, as Wheein showcases her dynamic solo artistry across diverse Asian locales. For those eager to witness her live performances, these dates mark an opportunity to experience the magic of WHEE IN THE MOOD up close.

As Wheein gears up to mesmerize audiences, her global fanbase outside these announced cities need not fret. The promise of additional tour stops to be disclosed in the future ensures that more fans around the world will have the chance to be part of this extraordinary musical journey.

Widely known as MAMAMOO's Wheein, Jung Whee In's versatile career took off in 2014. In 2017, her collaboration Anymore soared on the charts. Venturing solo, her impact was evident with the 2018 hit Easy. The following year, Soar marked another milestone.

In 2021, Wheein's debut EP, Redd, made waves in Korea. Transitioning to The L1ve in 2021, she maintained momentum with her 2022 EP, Whee, claiming the fourth spot on the Circle Album Chart. Wheein continues to evolve, solidifying her status as a solo powerhouse.

