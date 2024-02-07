BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO and more: pick the best third generation K-pop group

While the second generation ignited the Hallyu wave, the third Generation showcased the extent of its impact. During this period, artists reached new heights in music, incorporated diverse genres into their discography, and engaged more creatively with fan-driven content from around 2012 to 2018. BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, and TWICE have achieved unparalleled success, breaking records, setting trends, and making a significant impact on the international music scene. With their iconic discography, undeniable charisma, and unique appeal, both as groups and as individual members, they have risen to the pinnacle of their music labels, setting a high standard for excellence in the industry.

The 3rd Generation of K-pop artists left an indelible mark on the global music scene, solidifying K-pop's influence worldwide. With groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, TWICE, and others, this generation truly propelled K-pop into the international spotlight. Their innovative music, captivating performances, and strong presence in the global entertainment industry have solidified their status as icons of K-pop. Pick the best third-generation K-pop group from the poll below!

