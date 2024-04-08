‘Done with my album now': BTS' Jimin sparks intrigue among fans back stage at Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul

BTS member Jimin has ignited curiosity among fans with hints at the possible completion of his album, as revealed in a behind-the-scenes clip during SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul. This came to light on April 8th as SUGA treated fans with an off-stage video titled Agust D TOUR D-DAY in SEOUL.

What did Jimin say behind the stage at SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul?

BTS member Jimin has sparked debate among fans with a recent statement heard during a behind-the-stage clip of SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul. Jimin mentioned that he has completed his album preparations, prompting speculation among fans about the nature of the album in question in a recently revealed behind-the-stage video titled Agust D TOUR D-DAY in SEOUL.

In the video, as SUGA performed, Jimin made a special appearance from the VIP stand, recording and cheering on his fellow member. Later, backstage, Jimin, along with V and Jungkook, cheered on SUGA with enthusiasm.

During the interaction, SUGA extended a special invitation to the trio for an upcoming encore concert in August, asking them to make an official appearance. Additionally, he suggested performing their special song Tony Montana together, to which Jimin replied that he might come, citing that his album preparations are complete.

Fans are now debating whether Jimin was referring to his solo debut album, FACE, or a yet-to-be-revealed project. Given that the video was recorded in June 2023, following the release of FACE in March 2023, many speculate that Jimin might have concluded promotions for FACE. However, the ambiguity surrounding Jimin's statement has ignited curiosity and anticipation among fans, eager to unravel the mystery behind his forthcoming musical endeavors.

More details about Jimin’s solo endevors

BTS' Jimin officially made his solo debut on March 24, 2023, with his album FACE, setting multiple chart records. The album debuted at number one in South Korea and Japan, and number two in the US, making him the highest-charting Korean solo artist on the Billboard 200. Both singles from the album, Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy, entered the Hot 100, with the latter becoming his first number one, making history. Additionally, he featured on the single Angel Pt. 1 for the film Fast X. Even after enlisting in the military, Jimin surprised fans with another single, Closer Than This, on December 22, 2023.

