Everything you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo In Guk's upcoming K-drama Monthly Boyfriend

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo In Guk are likely to appear as the lead romantic pair in the upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend. The two stars have been offered the lead role in the drama and if they confirm, it will be one of the biggest upcoming K-drama projects. Anticipations run high as fans eagerly await to see the kind of chemistry Jisoo and Seo In Guk will be sharing.

On August 29, Osen reported that BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been offered the lead role in the upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend. Jisoo's agency, BLISSOO, confirmed the report and stated that they have received an offer and are in talks for the project. Additional details of the drama have not been disclosed yet. If Jisoo goes ahead with the project, this would mark her fourth acting gig.

On September 10, Seo In Guk's agency revealed that the actor has received the offer to lead Monthly Boyfriend and is positively reviewing it but nothing is confirmed as of yet. Details about the role offered to Seo In Guk have not been revealed yet.

Monthly Boyfriend summary

The drama is set in a world where people can subscribe to romantic partners and the virtual connection transfers to real life. It will be interesting to see how the setting plays out in the drama and what roles Jisoo and Seo In Guk will be taking.

Crew

The project is being directed by Kim Jung Sik. He is also known for hits like the ongoing romance comedy No Gain No Love, Dtorng Girl Namsoon, Work Now Drink Later and many more.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo In Guk

Jisoo is the vocalist of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK. She made her debut as a soloist in March 2023 with the album ME and the tile track Flower along with its music video. On February 22, Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts.

As an actor, Jisoo first started off with music video appearances while she was still a trainee. She officially made her debut as an actress with Snowdrop, in which she appeared in the main role alongside Jung Hae In. Jisoo will be leading the upcoming drama Newtopia and the film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

Seo In Guk made his debut in 2012 with the drama Love Rain. He is a well-known South Korean singer and actor. He has worked in popular dramas like Doom At Your Service, Cafe Minamdang, Shopping King Louie, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes and more. His latest project was Death's Game alongside Park So Dam.

As a singer, Seo In Guk gained fame after winning the talent show Superstar K in 2009. He is praised for his emotional depth, strong vocals, and captivating on-screen presence.

