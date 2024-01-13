EXCLUSIVE: Will Sidharth Malhotra play negative lead in upcoming films? Actor says ‘I’m not averse to it’

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's action thriller series Indian Police Force, which will mark the actor's OTT debut. It also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. In the latest episode of Pinkvilla masterclass, Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi talked about their soon-to-be-released series. During the conversation, Sidharth was also asked if he would play a negative lead in his films, after the 2014 film Ek Villain.

Sidharth Malhotra on the possibility of playing a negative lead again

In Mohit Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain, Sidharth Malhotra was seen as Guru Divekar, a criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer. His fans loved Sidharth playing a role that had shades of grey. When asked if fans can see him play a slightly grey character or a negative lead in any of his upcoming films, Sidharth Malhotra told Pinkvilla, "Yeah. I think but in Ek Villain, at its core, the character had a good motivation even though it was a very aggressive character doing wrong things in his past. But his present journey was because of a love story. Because of an emotional reason. It was my third film. It was more challenging and more daunting back then, to portray a more silent, brooding character.”

Advertisement

He further added that he isn't averse to playing the negative lead in films. “At present, I'm not averse to it. It's something that I am also possibly looking. So it's up to the writers and director. If something interesting comes up, of course. Why not?” he said.

Rohit Shetty on challenges of writing a villain’s character

Rohit Shetty, who is a writer and director, was also asked what’s more difficult for him to write- a hero or a villain’s character. In response, the filmmaker said that it’s the villain’s character that’s more challenging to write. “Villain. Because I think for an action film, or any film, if the problem is not bigger, the hero can't get bigger. The problem has to be big. Whether it's a love story, they can have a problem of their own. The villain comes with a character, so the villain is the most important,” said Rohit Shetty.

Sidharth Malhotra on playing real-life heroes on screen

In the same interview, Sidharth Malhotra also shared why he gravitates more towards the roles of real-life heroes, as is evident from his film choices, right from Shershaah to Mission Majnu, Indian Police Force and Yodha. The actor said that he finds these characters really interesting.

"When you play characters that you have seen or heard of in real life, and when they are doing something very heroic and something very thrilling, it makes for nice Hindi film entertainment. I find that watch very interesting. I like parts of geo-politics, and I like real-life missions when I see documentaries. Not that any of the films is a version of that. Maybe Shershaah was one. But it's a great mix,” said Sidharth.

About Indian Police Force

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force is a seven-episode action-packed series. It is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country. Against the backdrop of imminent danger, this cop drama unfolds a thrilling chase as Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra march into chaos to save the city from threats, embodying fierce patriotism.

This series marks Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut. It also features Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. It is set to premiere on 19 January 2024 on Prime Video in India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra prefers letting his work speak rather than relying on 'PR' to create an 'aura'