EXCLUSIVE: LIGHTSUM talks shocking first impressions, 3 Idiots, Light a Wish & more

Breaking into the world of K-pop with their infectious energy and vibrant music, LIGHTSUM debuted on June 10, 2021 under CUBE Entertainment. Juhyeon, Sangah, Chowon, Nayoung, Hina, Yujeong, Huiyeon, and Jian form the latest girl group carrying the legacy of the uber popular groups like BTOB, CLC, PENTAGON and (G)I-dle that debuted before them.

On its release, Vanilla shattered multiple previous records as it made LIGHTSUM the girl group with the highest first week sales that debuted in 2021. Subsequently, it landed on the Billboard World Digital Sales Chart on the 8th position, a feat exceptional on its own, also gathering 10 million views on the music video within a week.

The journey only gets more detailed following their first comeback on October 13, with the single album ‘Light a Wish’. Comprising 3 distinct tracks, lead single ‘VIVACE’, followed by ‘You, jam’ and ‘Popcorn’, the multi-faceted girl group embarked on another successful run. The album disentangles the story of a 21st century and the original Genie over its 2 versions and presents yet another remarkable show of their indisputable talents.

Ever their cheery selves, LIGHTSUM sat down with us for a fun talk all the way from South Korea where they revealed their shocking first impressions of each other as well as revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes stories.

Congratulations on your first-ever comeback. As LIGHTSUM, you are the guiding light of a new generation of K-pop with a message of hope. What brings light to your life?

LIGHTSUM: SUMIT!

What has changed between when you were trainees and now that you have debuted?

Juhyeon: Having SUMIT who wait for us and look forward to our performances is the biggest difference. Our fans motivate us and make us think of how we can perform better than before.

The music videos for 'Vanilla' and 'VIVACE' both crossed 10 million views within a week of their release. Please share some behind the scenes stories.

Chowon: We were doing the same thing with 'VANILLA', but especially for 'VIVACE' the members check the youtube views every single day. Even when some members are too busy, we all share the views on our chatroom informing each other. We feel happy checking the views every day. Even when our music video got over 10 million views, we all told each other the good news.

Check out the music video below.

What is your favourite song in 'Light a Wish' from 'VIVACE', 'You, jam' and 'Popcorn' and why?

Nayoung: Our second track 'You, jam' is the most popular pick amongst the members. Because 'You, Jam' has a different charm from 'VANILLA' or 'VIVACE' and it's something new we've tried, so I think that is the reason.

What was your first impression of the person to your left?

Juhyeon: I saw Hina for the first time when she just arrived in Korea and she was with her parents. She looked very introverted and quiet, and I thought she studied a lot in school. But as we got closer I realised that she is a very active person and has a bright personality.

Hina: Huiyeon was very quiet and at first I thought it might be tough to get close to her. But actually she is very cute and expresses her emotions a lot. She also has a bright personality.

Huiyeon: I haven't watched the audition program but I knew Chowon. So as soon as I entered the practice room, I thought 'She must be Chowon!' It felt like I met a celebrity. But now I tell her a lot of jokes, and she just feels like my older sister.

Chowon: When I heard Jian was joining our company, she was 15 years old and she seemed so young to me. I was so curious about her as I was told we would be training together. At first I didn't know Jian was that 15 year old joining us, because she didn't fit the image I was picturing in my head. And I was surprised when I knew she was 15! She was a bit shy when we just met, but now she has a very different vibe as the cute youngest member of the group.

Jian: I knew Nayoung before I met her because I saw the TV programs she was on. So meeting her for the first time felt amazing. I thought she was petite and cute and felt like I was meeting a celebrity!

Nayoung: I met Yujeong three years ago when she was 15. She was such a baby. We were in the same class at that time and I felt like I had to watch her back as she seemed so young to me. She was such a cute baby that I needed to take care of.

Yujeong: Sangah was a bit scary and hard to approach at first. I wanted to get to know her more and become friends with her. I was so curious about her!

Sangah: Meeting Juhyeon the first time still feels so vivid. It was when I just joined Cube. I was sitting in the practice room and suddenly she came up to me and said, 'Do you mind if I dance here?' And she started to dance in front of me, so in my memory she was the girl with the ponytail who is really good at dancing.

Which member can reach the highest note?

LIGHTSUM: Of course, Chowon!

What do you do to unwind, do you have the chance to develop any hobbies?

Sangah: For now, as we are in the middle of our comeback, there is not enough time to have a hobby. But when we have free time, every member does different things. Some members go shopping, some stay at home and read books or watch movies, and some also cook at home. We have various things we do in our free time.

Have you heard any Bollywood songs or watched Bollywood movies? Would you like to visit India for a tour?

Chowon: I enjoy watching movies, and I've seen '3 Idiots.' I actually watched it two times, the first time I saw it in class at school. My teacher recommended the movie, telling us that it has many meaningful ideas and lessons you can learn from it. The movie was great. The actors are amazing too, so I hope you can have a chance to see it in the future.

Sangah: Of course we want to visit India when we are on tour! We are looking forward to it.

Juhyeon: We feel bad that we weren't able to meet our fans overseas due to the pandemic. As the situation gets better we will run to you so we can meet!

With 2 amazing single albums already out in the world, what can we expect from LIGHTSUM next?

Juhyeon: As we are continuously trying to give positive energy to people, we want to show how much we've grown, as well as show new charms of LIGHTSUM through our next album. Please count on us and look forward to our next activity!

Please share a message for the SUMITs in India and all over the world.

Hina: Hello, fans in India and all around the world! Thank you so much for sending love from so far away. We will try to show more of us, so please stay together with us! Thank you! I love you.

Watch the full interview below.

