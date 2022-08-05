Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham & Arjun Kapoor starrer has an underwhelming week1; Collects Rs 31 cr

Ek Villain Returns released in theatres on 29th July and opened to decent numbers on day 1. The film saw an upward box office trend over the weekend, although it was not to the extent one would have thought. After a reasonable weekend of Rs. 22 cr nett given the circumstances, the film was required to hold well to make most of the next weekend. The film however, hasn’t held as well as it had to. Monday hold was not optimal and the numbers have only fallen everyday post that.

Ek Villain Returns has collected a total of Rs. 30.90 cr nett in its first week. The trend of the film is poor, which limits its prospects to grow much in the second week, despite no competition. The film could have had a chance to add good numbers in week 2, had the Monday number been around the Rs. 4 cr mark. Unfortunately, the film raked in less than Rs. 3cr and it meant curtains for the film.

The official sources have disclosed the budget of Ek Villain Returns and it is around Rs. 62 cr. The print and advertisement have amounted to Rs. 10 cr, which brings the total budget to Rs. 72 cr. The film may reach solvency for the makers courtesy the non-theatrical rights, but based on theatricals and considering the wide release the film got, it is a flop at the box office. The post pandemic scenario has been worrisome with just a handful of films leaving a mark at the box office. Next week sees the release of two juggernauts Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan and it is to be seen how both the films perform at the box office.

The day-wise nett box office collection of Ek Villain Returns is as follows:-

Friday: Rs 6.65 crore

Saturday: Rs 7.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 8.35 crore

Monday: Rs 2.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs. 2.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs. 2 crore

Thursday: Rs. 1.65 crore

Total: Rs 30.90 crore

You can watch Ek Villain Returns at a theatre near you.

