EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor reveals the biggest surprise & shock in his filmy career; WATCH

Arjun Kapoor is one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with a runaway hit Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films, and has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication. The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and was appreciated for his performance.

Arjun Kapoor, in an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, talked about his movie career in length. The interview started with Arjun Kapoor answering the biggest surprise and shock of his career.



Answering about the biggest surprise, he mentioned Ki And Ka. The Half Girlfriend actor said that he was shocked and surprised by how well the film performed, because the film was tracking to open at Rs. 3 cr nett and ended up opening in excess of Rs. 7 cr. He talked about how Ki And Ka was an image breaker for him, as it drifted him away from the quintessential action hero image that he had created with films like Aurangzeb and Gunday, and that he romanced an elder actress in the movie. The actor mentioned about how the trio of himself, Kareena Kapoor Khan and R Balki were entering into the project with unsuccessful films like Tevar, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Shamitabh respectively.



Answering about the biggest shock, he mentioned Mubarakan. He said that he still doesn’t understand why the film was not able to open well and do well at the box office, since he had never heard a bad review from anyone who had watched the film. He talked about how the film faced competition from films like Jab Harry Met Sejal at the box office. However, he did acknowledge that the film trended well from an opening of Rs. 5 cr to a lifetime total of around Rs. 55 cr, which is an 11× multiplier.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He gears up for the release of his next film The Lady Killer, with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which is expected to be a dark comedy boasting of an ensemble cast.

