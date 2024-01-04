13 Best Bollywood romantic songs for husband: Tere Hawaale, Satranga to Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye
Explore our handpicked collection of the best romantic songs for husbands—perfect for anniversaries, birthdays, and Valentine's Day. Each track is thoughtfully chosen to enhance the love-filled moments you share.
In the rich tapestry of the Indian music scene, abundant with love songs by diverse creators, lies a collection of exquisite gems. Each romantic melody unfolds a distinct story, stirring various emotions. Elevate your husband's special moments by dedicating a mellow, romantic song. Our curated playlist of the Best romantic songs for husband simplifies your choice. Explore and cherish these lovable tunes without the hassle.
13 Best love songs to dedicate to your husband
1. Main Tujhse Pyaar Nahin Karti
- Movie: Baby
- Music: M.M. Kareem
- Singer: Ramya Behra
- Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir
Main Tujhse Pyaar Nahin Karti from Baby is an emotional masterpiece, expressing love's complexity. Though not conventionally romantic, its intensity and soul-stirring lyrics make it an unconventional yet impactful choice. With its unique charm, it stands out as a compelling and heartfelt pick, making it one of the best songs for husbands.
2. Tere Hawaale
- Movie: Laal Singh Chaddha
- Music: Pritam
- Singer: Arijit Singh & Shilpa Rao
- Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha is a soul-stirring composition, weaving emotions into a beautiful melody. This poignant song, with heartfelt lyrics and evocative music, captures the essence of love and resilience. One of the best songs for husband’s birthday!
3. Satranga
- Movie: Animal
- Music: Shreyas Puranik
- Singer: Arijit Singh
- Lyrics by: Siddharth-Garima
Satranga from Animal is an emotional masterpiece, a poignant song dedicated to husbands. With soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, it encapsulates the depth of love and commitment. This track beautifully celebrates the bond between spouses, making it a perfect musical ode for expressing love and devotion.
4. Jab Tum Hote Ho
- Movie: Rustom
- Music: Ankit Tiwari
- Singer: Shreya Ghoshal
- Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir
The song Jab Tum Hote Ho from Rustom, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, is a poignant Hindi melody that eloquently encapsulates the spirit of love. Its profound lyrics and soulful composition make it an excellent selection from the category of Hindi songs to dedicate to your husband, enhancing romantic moments.
5. Soch Na Sake
- Movie: Airlift
- Music: Amaal Mallik
- Singer: Amaal Mallik, Arijit Singh & Tulsi Kumar
- Lyrics by: Kumaar
Soch Na Sake from Airlift is a soul-stirring anthem in the realm of love songs for husband. This emotional melody, rich in depth and sentiment, encapsulates the essence of devotion. Its poignant lyrics and heartwarming tune make it a perfect choice to express love and dedication to your husband.
6. Tere Bin
- Movie: Simmba
- Music: Tanishk Bagchi
- Singer: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi
- Lyrics by: Rashmi Virag
The heartfelt melody Tere Bin from Simmba is a soul-stirring ode perfect for expressing love to your husband. Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, its poignant lyrics and touching composition make it an ideal choice from Bollywood's treasure trove of songs for husbands, evoking deep emotions and timeless connections.
7. Kaun Mera
- Movie: Special 26
- Music: M.M. Kareem
- Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan
- Lyrics by: Irshad Kamil
The soul-stirring song Kaun Mera from Special 26 encapsulates poignant emotions, making it the perfect song for husband. With its evocative lyrics and heartfelt melody, it beautifully captures the essence of love, making it a perfect dedication for expressing affection to your husband.
8. Humdard
- Movie: Ek Villain
- Music: Mithoon
- Singer: Arijit Singh
- Lyrics by: Mithoon
Humdard from Ek Villain, sung by Arijit Singh, is an emotionally charged Hindi track. The song's heartfelt lyrics and soulful composition evoke deep emotions, resonating with listeners. With its poignant melody, it adds a touching dimension to the film, leaving a lasting impression and becoming a standout soundtrack. One of the best Hindi songs to dedicate to your husband!
9. Raabta (Siyaah Raatein)
- Movie: Agent Vinod
- Music: Pritam
- Singer: Hamsika Iyer, Arijit Singh, Joi
- Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Raabta (Siyaah Raatein version) from Agent Vinod is a great wife-dedicated song to husband. Sung by Hamsika Iyer, Arijit Singh, and Joi the soulful Hindi melody expresses deep emotions and profound love.
10. Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye Ho
- Movie: Armaan
- Music: Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca
- Singer: Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan
- Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar
Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye Ho from Armaan is one of the best old Hindi songs to dedicate to your husband. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, its melodic beauty and heartfelt lyrics express everlasting love. This classic composition adds a touch of nostalgia, perfect for celebrating enduring marital bonds.
11. Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye
- Movie: Jurm
- Music: Rajesh Roshan
- Singer: Kumar Sanu, Sadhna Sargam
- Lyrics by: Indivar
Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye from Jurm is a timeless gem among old Hindi songs to dedicate to your husband. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam, this classic evokes nostalgia and romance. Its soulful melody and meaningful lyrics make it a perfect choice for expressing enduring love and commitment in a marital journey.
12. Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai
- Movie: Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
- Music: Salim-Sulaiman
- Singer: Roop Kumar Rathod
- Lyrics by: Jaideep Sahni
Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a soul-stirring Hindi track that beautifully encapsulates the essence of love. Sung by Roop Kumar Rathod, its heartfelt lyrics and enchanting melody make it a perfect song for expressing love and dedication to your husband. One of the most romantic songs for husband’s birthday!
13. Saiyyan
- Movie: You Me Aur Hum
- Music: Vishal Bhardwaj
- Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan
- Lyrics by: Munna Dhiman
Saiyyan from You Me Aur Hum is a mischievous melody that infuses a playful charm into marital intimacy. The lyrics, filled with love and desire, bring a teasing quality to the song, making it an ideal choice for light-hearted moments with your husband.
