13 Best Bollywood romantic songs for husband: Tere Hawaale, Satranga to Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye

In the rich tapestry of the Indian music scene, abundant with love songs by diverse creators, lies a collection of exquisite gems. Each romantic melody unfolds a distinct story, stirring various emotions. Elevate your husband's special moments by dedicating a mellow, romantic song. Our curated playlist of the Best romantic songs for husband simplifies your choice. Explore and cherish these lovable tunes without the hassle.

13 Best love songs to dedicate to your husband

1. Main Tujhse Pyaar Nahin Karti

Movie : Baby

: Baby Music : M.M. Kareem

: M.M. Kareem Singer : Ramya Behra

: Ramya Behra Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir

Main Tujhse Pyaar Nahin Karti from Baby is an emotional masterpiece, expressing love's complexity. Though not conventionally romantic, its intensity and soul-stirring lyrics make it an unconventional yet impactful choice. With its unique charm, it stands out as a compelling and heartfelt pick, making it one of the best songs for husbands.

2. Tere Hawaale

Movie : Laal Singh Chaddha

: Laal Singh Chaddha Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Arijit Singh & Shilpa Rao

: Arijit Singh & Shilpa Rao Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha is a soul-stirring composition, weaving emotions into a beautiful melody. This poignant song, with heartfelt lyrics and evocative music, captures the essence of love and resilience. One of the best songs for husband’s birthday!

3. Satranga

Movie : Animal

: Animal Music : Shreyas Puranik

: Shreyas Puranik Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Siddharth-Garima

Satranga from Animal is an emotional masterpiece, a poignant song dedicated to husbands. With soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, it encapsulates the depth of love and commitment. This track beautifully celebrates the bond between spouses, making it a perfect musical ode for expressing love and devotion.

4. Jab Tum Hote Ho

Movie : Rustom

: Rustom Music : Ankit Tiwari

: Ankit Tiwari Singer : Shreya Ghoshal

: Shreya Ghoshal Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir

The song Jab Tum Hote Ho from Rustom, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, is a poignant Hindi melody that eloquently encapsulates the spirit of love. Its profound lyrics and soulful composition make it an excellent selection from the category of Hindi songs to dedicate to your husband, enhancing romantic moments.

5. Soch Na Sake

Movie : Airlift

: Airlift Music : Amaal Mallik

: Amaal Mallik Singer : Amaal Mallik, Arijit Singh & Tulsi Kumar

: Amaal Mallik, Arijit Singh & Tulsi Kumar Lyrics by: Kumaar

Soch Na Sake from Airlift is a soul-stirring anthem in the realm of love songs for husband. This emotional melody, rich in depth and sentiment, encapsulates the essence of devotion. Its poignant lyrics and heartwarming tune make it a perfect choice to express love and dedication to your husband.

6. Tere Bin

Movie : Simmba

: Simmba Music : Tanishk Bagchi

: Tanishk Bagchi Singer : Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi

: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi Lyrics by: Rashmi Virag

The heartfelt melody Tere Bin from Simmba is a soul-stirring ode perfect for expressing love to your husband. Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, its poignant lyrics and touching composition make it an ideal choice from Bollywood's treasure trove of songs for husbands, evoking deep emotions and timeless connections.

7. Kaun Mera

Movie : Special 26

: Special 26 Music : M.M. Kareem

: M.M. Kareem Singer : Sunidhi Chauhan

: Sunidhi Chauhan Lyrics by: Irshad Kamil

The soul-stirring song Kaun Mera from Special 26 encapsulates poignant emotions, making it the perfect song for husband. With its evocative lyrics and heartfelt melody, it beautifully captures the essence of love, making it a perfect dedication for expressing affection to your husband.

8. Humdard

Movie : Ek Villain

: Ek Villain Music : Mithoon

: Mithoon Singer : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Lyrics by: Mithoon

Humdard from Ek Villain, sung by Arijit Singh, is an emotionally charged Hindi track. The song's heartfelt lyrics and soulful composition evoke deep emotions, resonating with listeners. With its poignant melody, it adds a touching dimension to the film, leaving a lasting impression and becoming a standout soundtrack. One of the best Hindi songs to dedicate to your husband!

9. Raabta (Siyaah Raatein)

Movie : Agent Vinod

: Agent Vinod Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Hamsika Iyer, Arijit Singh, Joi

: Hamsika Iyer, Arijit Singh, Joi Lyrics by: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Raabta (Siyaah Raatein version) from Agent Vinod is a great wife-dedicated song to husband. Sung by Hamsika Iyer, Arijit Singh, and Joi the soulful Hindi melody expresses deep emotions and profound love.

10. Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye Ho

Movie : Armaan

: Armaan Music : Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca

: Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca Singer : Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan

: Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye Ho from Armaan is one of the best old Hindi songs to dedicate to your husband. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, its melodic beauty and heartfelt lyrics express everlasting love. This classic composition adds a touch of nostalgia, perfect for celebrating enduring marital bonds.

11. Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye

Movie : Jurm

: Jurm Music : Rajesh Roshan

: Rajesh Roshan Singer : Kumar Sanu, Sadhna Sargam

: Kumar Sanu, Sadhna Sargam Lyrics by: Indivar

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye from Jurm is a timeless gem among old Hindi songs to dedicate to your husband. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam, this classic evokes nostalgia and romance. Its soulful melody and meaningful lyrics make it a perfect choice for expressing enduring love and commitment in a marital journey.

12. Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai

Movie : Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

: Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Music : Salim-Sulaiman

: Salim-Sulaiman Singer : Roop Kumar Rathod

: Roop Kumar Rathod Lyrics by: Jaideep Sahni

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a soul-stirring Hindi track that beautifully encapsulates the essence of love. Sung by Roop Kumar Rathod, its heartfelt lyrics and enchanting melody make it a perfect song for expressing love and dedication to your husband. One of the most romantic songs for husband’s birthday!

13. Saiyyan

Movie : You Me Aur Hum

: You Me Aur Hum Music : Vishal Bhardwaj

: Vishal Bhardwaj Singer : Sunidhi Chauhan

: Sunidhi Chauhan Lyrics by: Munna Dhiman

Saiyyan from You Me Aur Hum is a mischievous melody that infuses a playful charm into marital intimacy. The lyrics, filled with love and desire, bring a teasing quality to the song, making it an ideal choice for light-hearted moments with your husband.