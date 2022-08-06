EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on his movie choices, 'I look up to Ajay Devgn sir's career as a reference point'

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most appreciated actors of Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, alongside Parineeti Chopra and established himself with films like 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Gunday and Ki & Ka. He has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work. The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and was praised for his portrayal of a rich brat named Gautam Mehra.

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Arjun Kapoor expressed his admiration for Ajay Devgn. He said, “I really look up to Ajay Devgn’s career as a reference point, if I may say. For me, he is an inspiration. The way he has managed to cultivate his audience. He’s done performance driven films, he has done action, he has done comedy with Rohit sir, done Singham and Drishyam too. He is a director, producer and distributor as well. He has created a legacy. He is also working with my dad on Maidan and I am so happy. Somewhere I feel I am heading in; Subconsciously, I’ve always meandered towards following his career. He’s so relaxed about it. It’s not about aping someone’s career. It’s just as a reference that despite the variety of work he did, he stuck to his own lane. I would like to learn from him.” The actor’s candid thought of having a career trajectory like that of Ajay Devgn is really appreciable.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He gears up for the release of his next film The Lady Killer, with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which is expected to be a dark comedy boasting of an ensemble cast.

