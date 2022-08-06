EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on why Bollywood actors don't prefer two hero films, 'people think too much about...'

Arjun Kapoor is an established name in Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with a runaway hit Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films, and has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work, determination and zeal. The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and is reaping praises for his role in the film.

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Arjun Kapoor was asked about how he saw the concept of two hero films, he said that he was totally pro of the idea of two hero films and mentioned about how he has been in a handful of two hero films himself, with films like Gunday, Mubarakan, Bhoot Police, Panipat and most recently Ek Villain Returns. He could not come to terms with the fact that why actors were shying away from two hero films. He said, “I think people think too much about their positioning, how big or meaty their part is, how big their face is on the poster, etc. I think we don’t back our self enough and the people around us, don’t allow us to believe that working together is the future. It’s always about being a little selfish. The industry makes you believe where you stand, but where the industry stands is also important. We are suffering because although we are taking care of ourselves, we are not coming together, collaborating and making it slightly better and cohesive. When you see a War or Tanhaji do well, they have both faces going against each other. And it even applies to heroines. The ensemble feeling is exciting.”

The actor appreciated Rohit Shetty since he knows the pulse of the audience better than anyone. Arjun said, “If he thinks it is the need of the hour, we need to be more collaborative. You can get better budgets, make big films which are larger than life and films that make people come to theatres.” The actor also spoke about how he is finding his own path in the industry by being a part of a wide variety of films like an ensemble heist film Kuttey and a romantic thriller The Lady Killer.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He gears up for the release of his next film The Lady Killer, with Bhumi Pednekar and is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which is expected to be a heist dark-comedy boasting of an ensemble cast.

