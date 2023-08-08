EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan recalls one of the most 'deepest and difficult' scenes of Koi Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan and Preity G Zinta starrer Koi... Mil Gaya completed 20 years on August 8. Rakesh Roshan's directorial still gives chills for its captivating story. Even after all these years, Rohit Mehra's story of trying to save the alien, Jaadoo warms out our hearts to date. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik recalled one of the most difficult and deepest scenes of the film.

Hrithik Roshan recalls one of the most 'deepest and difficult' scenes of Koi... Mil Gaya

In the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan recalled one of the most difficult scenes of Koi... Mil Gaya while revealing that it happened because he came prepared for the wrong scene.

Recalling those days the actor said, "I'd landed up on set and I'd come prepared for the wrong scene and we had to the scene in which Rekha slaps me where I cry and say that why am I not normal why did God do this to me and then she narrates the flashback. It was the most deepest and difficult scene in the whole film and I had not prepared, some miscommunication happened."

Watch the full interview:

Sharing a light smile Hrithik further added, "I remember I came in my car, just I had arrived and my van was over there and my car stopped and I rolled the window down and the assistant handed over the scene to me while I was inside the car. I said, 'Arey yeh wrong scene hain. Toh he said nehi Sir yehi scene hain aaj ka and I was like 'no abhi doing this scene' and he said, 'no no we doing this scene.' Then something happened and I said I made a mistake or something then I checked and we were actually doing a different scene. I became numb. I sat in that car in that position for 45 minutes. I did not move my fingers. Something just scared the hell out of me and I don't know what that feeling was but I just stayed there for 45 minutes, trying to find a way for me to be able to move on and do that scene.

Remembering how Rakesh is a practical filmmaker, Hrithik added, "I knew Papa is not going to cancel the scene. I knew I have to bring myself to the point where I can start doing the scene. Then slowly I got off and that decision was a huge one. I had a song called Forever Young by Alphaville which I used to play. I played this song three-four times and found the posture of Rohit again."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan reveals he got sad on last day of Koi Mil Gaya; 'I knew I had to be the sexy hero again'