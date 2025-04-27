Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad enjoy meal with Sophie Choudry and it's exactly the kind of food we want on Sunday

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, actress Saba Azad, are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They never fail to give major couple goals. Recently, Sophie Choudry took to social media and shared a post where she is seen having a delightful meal with the power couple, and it’s exactly the kind of food we’d love to eat on a Sunday!

Taking to Instagram, Sophie Choudry shared a series of photos from her vacation in the USA, with many of the pictures featuring her posing with scrumptious food. She definitely seems like a foodie at heart! Among several pics, the one with Hrithik Roshan and his GF Saba Azad won our hearts.

In the photo, Hrithik is seen taking a selfie in a casual look wearing a blue t-shirt, a black jacket, and a cap. Saba Azad and Sophie sit across from him, and are all smiles for the camera. Saba looks effortlessly chic in a simple white t-shirt. The table is filled with some yummy food, including large coffee mugs and healthy bites – a perfect Sunday meal.

Sharing the photos, Sophie captioned them, “When the heart & stomach are full.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently in the US and recently attended a fan event in Dallas, Texas. However, the event faced significant backlash online due to reports of mismanagement.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is set to appear in War 2, sharing the screen with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The highly awaited film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a part of the YRF Spy-universe. It is all set to release on August 14, 2025.

On the other hand, Saba Azad was last seen in Zee5's Crime Beat, directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul. It stars Saqib Salim, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Tamhankar, Danish Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Addinath Kothare, and more in important roles.

