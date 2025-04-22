'Rajini sir used to take the blame and say Sorry': Hrithik Roshan reveals what happened on Bhagwan Dada sets; amid War 2 vs Coolie clash

Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan are two names that are in the headlines lately, after their respective big-ticket films, Coolie and War 2, respectively, announced the same date of release.

Amidst all the chatter, Hrithik Roshan recently went down memory lane and talked about working with the Tamil superstar on the sets of the 1986-released film Bhagwan Dada.

Advertisement

Speaking at an event recently, the actor was shown an old photo of when he was just a boy, sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth in the movie. Stirring nostalgia, Hrithik tagged himself as an ‘ignorant’ boy who did not know back then that he was working with a superstar.

The War 2 actor remembered how Rajinikanth took the blame for him over many shots that he messed up.

Hrithik said, “He was so so gentle. Whenever I messed up a shot, my grandpa used to cut the shot. And Rajini sir used to take the blame and say, ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry, my fault.’ But it was my fault. But every single time I made a mistake, Rajni sir took the blame.”

Moving on in the revelation, Hrithik Roshan mentioned how, back in the day as a child, he found his own way to chat and behave in front of Rajinikanth, regardless of knowing the latter’s stature as a legendary actor.

Advertisement

However, Hrithik added that if he were to get a chance now to work with the Coolie actor, things would be different since the former would realize the weight of working with an actor of such prominence.

In other news, Coolie and War 2 are indeed clashing at the box office on the same release date of August 14. With industry experts and fans worrying about the outcome of both entertainers, neither of the actors has commented on any of it.

While the two superstars share mutual respect and love for one another, it sparked quite the buzz among fans as to the future of both movies.

ALSO READ: POLL: Ram Charan-Buchi Babu Sana, Allu Arjun-Atlee or Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel: Which new actor-director duo are you excited for? VOTE