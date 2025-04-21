Vedang Raina recalls big compliment from Hrithik Roshan at The Archies premiere: ‘That was really...'

Vedang Raina made his acting debut in 2023 with the Netflix movie The Archies. The who’s who of the film industry were present at the grand premiere in Mumbai. Vedang recently recalled a big compliment that he received from Hrithik Roshan on the night of the event. He expressed that it was a dream come true since he had always been HR’s admirer.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Vedang Raina was asked if he spoke to any of the big stars who were present at the premiere of The Archies. In response, he shared that he talked to Hrithik Roshan. Vedang has expressed his admiration for the Krrish actor many times in the past.

He said, “That was really a dream because I have always admired him.” He revealed that he had been a huge fan of Hrithik’s movies while growing up. Vedang recalled the latter telling him, “‘Well done’ or something like ‘You danced well.’” Sharing his own reaction, he stated, “And I was like, ‘You’ve said this; it’s over for me.’”

Vedang mentioned that he chatted with other stars as well, including Shah Rukh Khan. He stated that the premiere was one of the most ‘memorable’ and ‘special’ nights of his life.

In The Archies, Vedang Raina played the role of Reggie Mantle. The cast also included Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. The film is a teen musical comedy directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is an adaptation of the popular comics of the same name. The Archies can be streamed on Netflix.

Advertisement

Vedang made his big-screen debut with the prison break action thriller Jigra. He portrayed Alia Bhatt’s brother in the Vasan Bala directorial. The film didn’t perform well at the box office.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vedang is now looking forward to starring in an Imtiaz Ali film. It will be a period romantic movie alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari. The project is expected to go on the floors very soon.

ALSO READ: Logout actor Babil Khan says he is unrecognizable when someone talks 'sh*t' about his mom Sutapa Sikdar: 'It’s like a switch'