Karan Johar has an unmissable reaction to a toddler tearing up while watching his iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar is credited for making some of the most iconic and heart-touching family-oriented films. In a long list of his brilliant works, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham explores an emotional subject dealing with family values, with several tear-jerking moments. Most recently, the filmmaker couldn’t resist reacting to a cutesy video featuring a little baby welling up watching K3G.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet that shows a toddler sitting on his couch, completely engrossed in watching Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The recorded video further shows that as soon as the title track of the film started to play, the little boy couldn’t hold back and started to cry.

The heartwarming reaction of the munchkin is truly priceless, showcasing how visual media has the power to touch hearts. “SRK and Hrithik, you guys just made my little man cry," followed by a tear face emoji, the text on the video read.

Soon after the clip reached Karan Johar, he couldn't stop himself from reacting to the video. Sharing it on his Instagram story, he wrote, “Omg!!! My Heart," followed by multiple red heart emojis.

The film completed 23 years since its release last year in 2024. Reflecting on the legacy created by K3G, Johar had also shared priceless throwback pictures with a long caption.

"23 years!!! Phew...truly one of those pinch me moments - right now & even back then...being on set with these legends!! It was my second film as a director and I think I was immensely fortunate that this magnanimous cast and the entire crew put in so much faith in me to deliver khushi & gham in abundance!," he had written.

"The biggest shout out goes to the audience...the fans...our family - who continue to watch our film and recite every dialogue, dance on every song and keep this film alive in its truest sense...THANK YOU!," he further added.

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in 2001. It boasted of an ensemble star cast including Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and, Jaya Bachchan in the key roles.

