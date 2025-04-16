Coolie vs War 2: Shiva Rajkumar breaks silence on biggest box office clash between Rajinikanth, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan
In a recent press interaction, Shiva Rajkumar spoke candidly about the clash release of Coolie with War 2 this year.
Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 are hitting the big screens on August 14, 2025. As the films are clash releasing the same day, Jailer co-star Shiva Rajkumar shared his opinion on the matter.
In his interaction, the Kannada superstar said, “The clash is interesting but I think that all the movies should go well. Be it Rajini sir, Jr NTR sir, or Hrithik sir, we all come from one industry. We are all like brothers. Let’s see how it works out.”
The actor and actor Upendra Rao were seen together at the event for their upcoming film 45 when he spoke. Interestingly, the Kannada film is also slated to hit the big screens on the same weekend, specifically on August 15, 2025.