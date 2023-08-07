EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan reveals he got sad on last day of Koi Mil Gaya; 'I knew I had to be the sexy hero again'

Koi... Mil Gaya is set to complete 20 glorious years of release on August 8 this year. Rakesh Roshan's directorial starring his son Hrithik Roshan and Preity G Zinta still captivates the hearts of fans. The film never grows old no matter how many times you watch. The story of Rohit Mehra, a youth with a mental disability trying his best to protect his new friend, an alien called Jaadoo from the police makes our hearts warm to date. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik, Rakesh, and Indian film trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed some inside stories of the film and one of them was how Rohit aka Hrithik got sad on the last day of shooting.

Hrithik Roshan reveals he got sad on last day of Koi... Mil Gaya

During the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla Hrithik Roshan revealed that he got very sad on the last of Koi... Mil Gaya. Sharing his experience the actor said, "I did get very very sad at the end of Koi... Mil Gaya. I felt like I have relived my childhood and there was a part of me that I brought out the part we all hide. We want a tough exterior, a sexy exterior that we think it's more attractive but that's crap."

Watch the full interview:

He again added, "That side of me which was the playful side the side that was not afraid of being innocent and vulnerable and didn't know things and wanted to learn and still had not just the vulnerability, had the dignity. So when he (Rohit) got hit by the basketball, he didn't get scared and fragile. He said, 'No main karunga , main karunga' (Hrithik said in Rohit's voice). So I think that vulnerability with strength is all. That's the power. The part combined with strength and the last day I was letting go of that part and I knew I had to be the sexy hero again."

Meanwhile, Koi... Mil Gaya, one of the blockbusters was released on August 8, 2003. The cast of the film also includes Rekha, Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra, and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.

