Meet actor who became overnight star with debut film, replaced Priyanka Chopra in a movie, was adviced to ‘retire’ despite blockbuster and is now…

In today’s meet the actor, let’s talk about a star who had an impressive debut. She had several blockbusters to her name. Having worked with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Sunny Deol, she had even replaced Priyanka Chopra once in a film. It is none other than Ameesha Patel.

The actress made her acting debut in 2000 with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The intensity of the success of her first film was such that people were marrying their photos in churches and temples.

In an interview with HT last year, Ameesha Patel shared, "I would get fan mail letters with the photos of me garlanded, with sindoor and the words 'You belong to me' written on them," she shared, further recalling people criticizing her for working with Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol.

After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Patel was seen in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz and Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Race 2, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and more.

Interestingly, after the mammoth success of her debut film, Ameesha received a complimentary letter from Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, she remembered meeting the prolific filmmaker who advised her to "retire."

The actress explained Bhansali’s point, emphasizing that she had already received a lot in her two films, which most people don’t achieve in their entire career.

Not many are aware that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress replaced Priyanka Chopra in Humraaz. Despite that, their relationship never changed. In a recent interview with FilmyMantra, Patel mentioned that an actor needs to realize for their growth, that they may not be the first choice for everything.

According to her, thorough professionals never hold grudges about such things, and one moves ahead thinking that it was their destiny. "If I have replaced people, then I have been replaced by people," she said.

Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2 co-starring Sunny Deol. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film was a sequel to her 2001 film.

