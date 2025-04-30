Jewel Thief actress Nikita Dutta recalls being ‘upset’ while watching Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; reveals why she had to see it twice

Nikita Dutta recently made headlines for her performance in the OTT movie Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. She starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor. During the promotions, Nikita shared her admiration for Hrithik Roshan and also recalled an interesting anecdote related to his debut film. She recalled being upset while watching Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and revealed why she had to see it twice.

In a recent interview with Fever FM, Nikita Dutta was asked about the story of her being upset when she went to watch Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai during its release. She shared that she had missed the starting bit of the film.

The actress recalled being stuck in traffic when she was going to see the Hrithik Roshan starrer. She revealed that she saw it from the scene where Rohit comes to give Sonia her car on her birthday. Nikita stated, “So I missed the entire first little bit, and because of that we had to again go watch the film.”

Nikita Dutta remembered being ‘obsessed’ with Hrithik Roshan in her childhood and having a ‘crush’ on him. Sharing another fun story, Nikita said that she had once fallen down in a grocery store in Visakhapatnam. She recalled crying as she had hurt herself badly. The actress revealed that the shop owner gave her a poster of Hrithik to calm her down. “And I was fine after that. I was just excited; instantly I came back and put it up in my room,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was released on Netflix on April 25, 2025. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. It is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures in their OTT debut.

In the heist thriller, Nikita Dutta played the role of Jaideep Ahlawat’s wife. The latter portrayed a crime lord, while Saif Ali Khan essayed the role of a thief. A sequel to the film has already been confirmed, with the ending of the first part revealing the title as ‘The Heist Continues.’

