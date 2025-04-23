Kalki Koechlin expresses desire to have standalone film on her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara character: ‘I wonder what...’

Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most loved films of Bollywood. Released in 2011, the road-comedy drama film enjoys a cult fan base. Apart from other cherished characters, it featured Kalki Koechlin in a limited yet memorable role of Natasha Arora. During a recent conversation, the actress expressed her interest about the film being made solely on her character.

While speaking with IANS, Kalki Koechlin was asked if she agrees that her emotionally sensitive and caring role of Natasha Arora in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara who was also controlling and insecure deserves a stand-alone movie. In response to this, she agreed to the idea, further reflecting her interest in exploring more about her.

She said, “In terms of Natasha, I would love to make a film just about her. I wonder what would happen to her." The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress suggested that she would focus on improving the mental health of her character and find someone who genuinely cares for her.

In addition to this, during the conversation, she was also asked about the sequel to ZNMD. To this, Kalki mentioned that she has neither heard anything about it nor has received a script.

ZNMD is one of the most loved films in Bollywood. It has been quite some time since fans have been demanding its sequel. It was earlier this year that Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol came together and shared a video on their Instagram handle, casually sitting in a café. The post was captioned, “@zoieakhtar do you see the signs??”

Their reunion sparked discussions about a potential sequel in the making. Nonetheless, while speaking with Zoom, the 120 Bahadur actor clarified that the video was simply a result of them casually sitting together and having fun. He also emphasized that it was not intended as a hint for a sequel.

The road comedy drama, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from the leading trio, it featured Kalki, Katrina Kaif, Naseeruddin Shah, and Deepti Naval among others.

