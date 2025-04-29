Box Office: How concept of time travel has played out in Indian cinema over the years

Time travel has long been a popular concept in mainstream world cinema, particularly in Hollywood, but it has not seen the same level of success in Indian cinema. While Indian film industries have experimented with time travel interwoven with various themes, they have rarely achieved significant commercial success.

In the near future, a major Bollywood film is set to revisit the concept of time travel, Krrish 4, directed by and starring Hrithik Roshan. According to earlier rumors, Krrish 4 will bring back many long-lost characters from the previous films in the franchise, creating an ensemble cast for the upcoming installment. While Krrish 4 is currently in development, let’s take a look back at how time travel films have been received by Indian audiences at the box office.

1. 24

24, also popularly known as Time Story, was released in 2016 and starred Suriya in a triple role alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. This sci-fi action film explored the concept of time travel in a unique narrative. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite its ambitious storyline and strong performances, 24 underperformed at the box office, grossing only Rs 69.50 crore in India, and was ultimately considered a commercial flop.

2. Baar Baar Dekho

Baar Baar Dekho was a sci-fi romantic drama released in 2016, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Directed by Nitya Mehra, the film was launched with high expectations due to its unique concept and star cast. However, it failed to impress both critics and audiences and ultimately turned out to be a flop. The film collected Rs 30.5 crore net in India.

3. Action Replayy

Action Replayy is a 2010 sci-fi comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles. Considered one of Akshay Kumar's best comedy films in recent times, Action Replayy was a major flop upon its release. The film collected only Rs 28 crore at the Indian box office.

4. Love Story 2050

The popular sci-fi romance from nearly two decades ago, Love Story 2050, marked the debut of its lead actor Harman Baweja, alongside Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. Although it was released with significant hype, the film received a highly negative reception from the Indian audience, which in turn led to its failure. It ended up collecting only Rs 11 crore net at the Indian box office.

