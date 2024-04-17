EXO's D.O. gears up for solo comeback with mini-album Blossom in May; Drops concept photos

EXO's member D.O. will be returning with his mini-album Blossom, which will be released this summer. EXO is a popular K-pop group that has been in the industry for over a decade.

D.O. is the talented vocalist of the group and is known for his smooth voice. Not only is he a singer, but he is also an actor and has worked in dramas like 100 Days My Prince and Bad Prosecutor.

EXO's D.O. releases teaser images for upcoming album Blossom

On April 17, EXO's D.O. released the first set of concept pictures for his upcoming mini-album Blossom. His third mini-album is set to be released on May 7. His last solo release was in September 2023, with the mini-album Expectation. D.O. made his debut as a soloist in July 2021 with Empathy.

More about EXO

Members Sehun and Kai are currently fulfilling their military service.

EXO held their fan meeting on April 14. At the fan meeting, leader Suho announced that the group would be preparing for a comeback and a world tour as soon as the members were discharged from the military.

After his contract with SM Entertainment came to an end, EXO member Baekhyun formed his own company, INB100, in June 2023. His company also manages his fellow band members, Chen and Xiumin. The company also represents EXO-CBX, which is a subunit of EXO. While their solo activities are managed by the company, group activities of EXO are undertaken by SM Entertainment. D.O. also established his record label, Company Soosoo, with his former manager, who will oversee his solo activities.

