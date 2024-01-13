'Hyungnim': Han So Hee comments on "ex-husband" in 100 Days My Prince's, EXO's D.O's Instagram; fans react

Han So Hee, the popular K-drama actress pleasantly surprised fans on January 12 by leaving a delightful comment on former co-star D.O.'s old Instagram post, marking the EXO member's birthday. The duo, known for their subtle friendship since their collaboration in the 2018 historical K-drama 100 Days My Prince, shared a heartwarming exchange, capturing the attention of fans.

Han So Hee’s comment on D.O’s Instagram garners fan reactions

Renowned K-drama actress Han So Hee delighted fans on January 12 by leaving a surprise comment on her former co-star D.O.'s old Instagram photo. The two celebrities, who formed a subtle friendship while starring in the 2018 historical K-drama 100 Days My Prince, showcased their camaraderie once again.

Fans were taken aback when Han So Hee revisited D.O.'s 15-week-old Instagram post to wish him a happy birthday. Not only did she remember the idol's special day, but she also playfully urged him to share something on Instagram in celebration.

The duo's on-screen journey began in 100 Days My Prince, where D.O. portrayed a rude Crown Prince who loses his memory and becomes entangled in village life. Han So Hee played the role of the Crown Princess. Although their on-screen time together was limited, the actors developed a strong friendship off-screen.

Han So Hee's recent comment adds a touch of hilarity to their connection, as she jokingly referred to D.O. as "hyung-nim," a term often used for royalty. Fans appreciated her humorous interaction, interpreting it as a representation of the restless EXO fandom eagerly awaiting updates from D.O. on his birthday activities.

This charming exchange not only brought attention to their past collaboration but also ignited fans' desires to see the duo reunite on-screen, with many expressing excitement at the prospect of a rom-com featuring Han So Hee and D.O. Despite their characters' separation in the historical drama, fans now envision a delightful on-screen reunion between the two talented actors.

Han So Hee and D.O’s recent engagements

On October 18, JTBC reported that EXO’s D.O. had decided to part ways with SM Entertainment and embark on a new chapter in his career by joining a newly established agency Company Soosoo led by his longtime manager, a collaborator since his debut.

Responding to the report, SM Entertainment officially confirmed that following the expiration of D.O.’s exclusive contract with SM in early November. It was mutually agreed that he would continue his EXO activities with SM, but simultaneously pursue his acting and individual ventures through the newly formed agency founded by his and SM’s former manager.

Meanwhile, Han So Hee recently garnered global acclaim for her performance alongside Park Seo Joon, in Netflix’s recent mystery-thriller Gyeongseong Creature.

