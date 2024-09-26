EXO's D.O led space survival drama film The Moon to stream on Netflix from October 18; Know details

EXO's D.O. starrer highly anticipated South Korean space survival drama film, The Moon, is all set to stream on Netflix from October 18. This film, directed by Kim Yong Hwa, delves into the harrowing and emotional journey of South Korea's first crewed lunar exploration mission, blending thrilling suspense with deep human connections.

Released theatrically on August 2, 2023, The Moon has garnered attention for its gripping storyline and stellar performances. The narrative kicks off in the near future, where the excitement of a groundbreaking lunar mission quickly spirals into chaos after a tragic explosion on board the spacecraft.

Five years later, a second attempt is made, but as fate would have it, disaster strikes once more. During this perilous mission, astronaut Hwang Sun Woo, played by EXO's D.O., finds himself stranded in the vast expanse of space, battling not only the relentless forces of nature but also the emotional weight of isolation.

As Sun Woo struggles to survive, the Naro Space Center turns to Kim Jae Guk, portrayed by Sol Kyung Gu, the former head of the space center. Jae Guk is called back into action to devise a plan to rescue Sun Woo, leading to a tense and emotional journey filled with sacrifice, hope, and the indomitable human spirit. The film also features a talented cast, including Kim Hee Ae as Yoon Moon Young, the general director of the NASA space station, Lee Yi Kyung as a crew member, and Jo Han Chul as the Minister of Science and ICT.

Watch the trailer for The Moon here;

The Moon has already made its mark in the film industry, earning several nominations at prestigious awards ceremonies, including the Baeksang Arts Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards. D.O.'s performance has been particularly lauded, showcasing his ability to convey deep emotion and resilience in the face of adversity.

With its blend of thrilling space drama and poignant storytelling, The Moon promises to be a captivating watch. As it makes its way to Netflix, fans of D.O. and those drawn to compelling narratives of survival and courage will not want to miss this cinematic experience. Prepare for an emotional ride as The Moon illuminates the depths of human endurance amidst the vastness of space.

