GOT7’s BamBam confirms debut India show; to perform in Mumbai’s Yashwantrao Chavan Centre on December 15

BamBam will be heading to India! GOT7 member BamBam has officially announced his solo tour called BamBam [BAMESIS] SHOWCASE TOUR on August 9. Confirming his debut show in India, the GOT7 member has shared that he will be performing at Mumbai’s Yashwantrao Chavan Centre on December 15. Check out the other details below.