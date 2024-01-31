Extraordinary You star Lee Na Eun confirmed to star in iShopping alongside Dex, Yum Jung Ah, and more

Extraordinary You star Lee Na Eun, also a member of the group April, is set to further her acting portfolio. As reported on January 31, Lee Na Eun is confirmed to join the cast of the upcoming drama iShopping, scripted by Lee Byeong Hoon and directed by Ki Hwan Oh.

Lee Na Eun confirmed to star alongside Dex and more

According to an exclusive report News1, Lee Na Eun will also be making an appearance in the series iShopping. Previously, it was revealed that Yeom Jung Hwa and Won Jin Ah were part of the cast for iShopping, generating excitement, especially with YouTuber Dex making his acting debut. Anticipation is building around the unique portrayal Lee Na Eun is anticipated to bring to iShopping.

iShopping is a video adaptation of the webtoon iShopping, which was originally written by Eom Se Yoon and illustrated by Ryu Ga Myeong. The webtoon explores unique storylines, one of which involves a chilling illegal adoption cartel. It depicts a disturbing situation where an adoption broker buys abandoned children, sets a price for them, and even offers a refund service if any problems arise while raising the child. Despite the dark backdrop, Child Shopping tells the inspiring story of children who bravely navigate through life, using their anger and scars as sources of strength.

More about Lee Na Eun

Lee Na Eun made her debut as a member of the group April and has actively pursued careers in both girl groups and acting. However, in February 2020, a controversy emerged regarding bullying within the group, leading to a suspension of activities. During that time, Lee Na Eun expressed her sentiments through the fan cafe, vehemently denying any wrongdoing, stating, "I really wanted to say that I never did anything like that."

Following April's announcement of disbandment in January 2022, Lee Na Eun transitioned to a new phase in her career by signing an exclusive contract with Namu Actors, a management company specializing in actors. She has been diligently preparing for the next chapter of her career and made a comeback to acting with the drama Flex X Cop.

