True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop signs with new label established by former KeyEast manager

Actor Hwang In Yeop has signed with a new agency called KN Studio.

On 2nd January, the KN Studio confirmed that the emerging superstar has joined their label and they will support the actor in expanding his acting, modeling and singing endeavors. What’s interesting to know is that Hwang In Yeop’s new label is founded by an ex-KeyEast manager, who has been working with him since his rookie days.

Hwang In Yeop was previously associated with KeyEast since 2018 and their long-term association came to an end in 2021 when KeyEast revealed that the actor had signed a contract with Stream Media Corporation, a Japan-based agency. With the start of 2024, the actor is looking forward to upcoming projects under the new label KN Studio.

Hwang In Yeop’s new agency KN Studio released an official statement, that reads, “We are glad to associate with actor Hwang In Yeop, who has notable filmography and is carving his own path of success as an actor.” The agency further added that he is an influential South Korean personality with a strong fan following worldwide. The company will extend active support to Hwang In Yeop in diversifying his participation in various fields and will strive to sustain the best partnership.

Hwang In Yeop’s acting journey and next project titled A Prefabricated Family

Hwang In Yeop is one of the leading stars in the Korean entertainment industry. The 33-year-old actor debuted as a runway model in 2017 and transitioned to acting with the web drama W.H.Y. Later, the actor landed a supporting role in the historical drama titled The Tale of Nokdu (2019) and played a school bully in the show, 18 Again.

Hwang In Yeop’s breakthrough role in the teenage romance drama titled True Beauty (2020–21) garnered global popularity. In the show, he portrayed the role of Han Seo Jun, who hides his true feelings from the female lead, Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young), a girl who is forced to undergo a makeover due to the constant fear of bullying. Hwang In Yeop’s character was widely appreciated as he appears to be tough on the outside, but deep down, he is kind-hearted and treats the people he loves with utmost care, especially his mom and sister.

In 2022, the actor impressed the audience with two back-to-back hit projects namely, The Sound of Magic, and Why Her. The actor is also a great singer as he has lent his voice to various K-drama soundtracks, including It Starts Today (True Beauty OST) and I Mean It (The Sound of Magic OST).

In December 2023, Hwang In Yeop was confirmed to star in his next project titled A Prefabricated Family, alongside Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung. The drama revolves around the reunion of three individuals who are not related by blood, but they forge a relationship stronger than traditional family ties as they spend their teenage years together.

