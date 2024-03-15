Hwang In Yeop in school uniform through the years: 18 Again, True Beauty, Family by Choice and more

Hwang In Yeop is a talented actor who has impressed fans with his roles in dramas like True Beauty, The Sound of Magic, Why Her? and more. Though born in 1991, and despite of being 33 years old, the actor has played the role of a young high school student multiple times. Not just that, the actor suits the character of a young student too and is always believeable in those roles. In his upcoming project Family by Choice, the actor will once again play his masterstroke. Here is a list of K-dramas in which Hwang In Yeop plays a school student.

18 Again

The 2020 fantasy romance 18 Again, tells the story of a married couple who are struggling to make their marriage work. One day the husband finds himself in the body of his 18-year-old self. He gets another chance to make things right with his family. The drama is a remake of the 2009 Hollywood film 17 Again. The drama is directed by Ha Byung Hoon who has also worked on Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart. Kim Do Yeon, Ahn Eun Bin and Choi Yi Ryun wrote the script. It stars Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun and Lee Do Hyun.

True Beauty

The Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop starrer True Beauty was released in 2020. The romance comedy tells the story of a girl who is insecure about her looks and hence turns to makeup and soon becomes popular in school. Upon its release, the drama became popular among international fans. Especially Hwang In Yeop was praised for his role as Han Seo Joon. The drama was directed by Kim Sanh Hyub who also created Melancholia, Extraordinary You, The King in Love and more. It is based on the webtoon by Yaongyi and Lee Shi Eun wrote the script for the drama.

The Sound of Magic

The Sound of Magic is a suspense drama starring Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun and Hwang In Yeop. The musical is based on the webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il Kwon. It tells the story of a hardworking school student who takes responsibility for herself anf her brother. One day she comes across a man who claims to be a real magician and tries to make her believe in magic too. A special bond is formed between them. But the man has a secret that he hides. The drama is directed by Kim Seong Yoon who also directed hits like Itaewon Class and Love in the Moonlight. Kim Min Jung worked on the script.

Family By Choice

Family By Choice is an upcoming romance comedy which is based on the 2020 Chinese drama Go Ahead. Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, and Bae Hyun Sung take on the main roles. It revolves around three teenagers who live together but are not related by blood. They form a familial bond with each other and help each other navigate their love, work, friendship and more. Kim Seung Ho who is known for Joseon Attorney and Twenty-Five Twenty-One is directing the project.

More about Hwang In Yeop

Hwang In Yeop debuted in 2018 with the drama W.H.Y. He show to fame with his role in 18 Again which was a remake of the Hollywood film 17 Again. He received global recognition for his role in True Beauty. The actor has also worked on hits like The Sound of Magic, The Tale of Nokdu and more.

