Hwang In Yeop, Bae Hyun Sung spotted filming for romance drama Family By Choice in Busan
Actors Hwang In Yeop and Bae Hyun Sung were spotted filming for upcoming youth romance drama Family By Choice in Busan.
Actors Hwang In Yeop and Bae Hyun Sung were spotted filming for Family By Choice in Busan
Family By Choice is Korean remake of Chinese series Go Ahead and is set to premiere in 2024
Actors Hwang In Yeop and Bae Hyun Sung were seen filming for Family By Choice in Busan. Set to premiere in 2024, the drama aims to convey a heartwarming storyline focused on themes of friendship, family, and first love. It's noteworthy that Family By Choice is a remake of the Chinese drama Go Ahead.
Family By Choice filming with Hwang In Yeop and Bae Hyun Sung
The cast for JTBC's upcoming drama Family by Choice/ A Prefabricated Family (working title) was confirmed on December 13, featuring Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung in lead roles.
Family by Choice is a romantic K-drama that unfolds as three individuals, who, though not connected by blood, spent their teenage years together, claiming to be a family. The drama explores their reunion after a decade, delving into the dynamics of their unique bond.
Hwang In Yeop and Bae Hyun Sung were seen filming for the JTBC drama Family By Choice along the beach in Gwangalli, Busan. The Korean remake of the Chinese drama Go Ahead is set in an idyllic and scenic backdrop, making the choice of a beach location fitting for the storyline.
More about Family By Choice
In Family By Choice, Hwang In Yeop takes on the role of the handsome Kim San Ha, a character seemingly well-endowed in every aspect. Having grown up with Yoon Joo Won and Kang Hae Joon as siblings, Kim San Ha leaves from their lives, only to make a return after a decade. Viewers are eagerly anticipating Hwang In Yeop's portrayal of Kim San Ha, a character entangled in circumstances he cannot share with anyone.
Jung Chaeyeon will portray Yoon Joo Won, an optimistic and resilient character who grew up under the care of her father, who runs a kalguksu (Korean noodle dish) restaurant. Despite external opinions, Yoon Joo Won considers Kim San Ha and Kang Hae Joon as family and relies on them. Jung Chaeyeon is set to captivate viewers with her portrayal of the warm and lovable Yoon Joo Won.
Bae Hyun Sung will take on the role of Kang Hae Joon in Family By Choice, portraying an adorable and bright character like the sun, even in the face of early-life challenges. Kang Hae Joon sincerely loves and follows Yoon Joo Won and Kim San Ha, who embraced him as family. Notably, his passionate dedication to basketball, aimed at repaying Yoon Joo Won's father, adds an intriguing layer to Bae Hyun Sun's character, building anticipation among viewers.
