Love Next Door Ep 12 Preview: Jung So Min gets awkward referring to Jung Hae In as her 'boyfriend'; Watch

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s ongoing K-drama Love Next Door has revealed the preview of its upcoming episode 12. The preview glimpses Jung Hae In and Jung So Min entering the couple mode.

On September 22, 2024, Love Next Door released an intriguing preview of the upcoming episode. The preview opens with Jung So Min’s Bae Seok Ryu coming out for a stroll and crossing paths with her “boyfreind” Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo.

Since Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu have been friends for far too long, this transition from friends to lovers is a bit awkward for Seok Ryu.

In the preview Seok Ryu asks Seung Hyo when he finds her feeding stray cats was he always this “warm-hearted.” Choi Seung Hyo asked if she thought her boyfriend “is cold-hearted.”

The thought of calling her childhood friend, Choi Seung Hyo, “boyfriend” seems awkward to her and she asks if he is crazy. Jung Hae In adorably asks if he is not her boyfriend then what is he? Jung So Min’s Bae Seok Ryu answers she supposes he is her boyfriend, as it just feels “weird hearing that.” They both adorably sit together in awkward silence.

Watch the Love Next Door episode 12 preview here:

Love Next Door follows the story of two childhood friends Bae Seok Ryu who returns from the USA after living there for over ten years for a hidden reason, and Choi Seung Hyo, a handsome and successful owner of an architecture company. As they both meet once again, it opens chances to finding love just next door.

Love Next Door premiered on tvN and Netflix on August 17, 2024, and it airs new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

Jung So Min is a popular South Korean actress who has been captivating viewers with her limitless acting prowess on the screen. She is best known for her K-dramas Playful Kiss, Because This Is My First Life, My Father Is Strange, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and Alchemy of Souls and for films Love Reset, Homme Fatale, Project Wolf Hunting, and Twenty.

