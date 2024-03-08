The former member of K-pop groups NCT and WayV, Lucus, is gearing up for his debut solo soon. SM Entertainment has confirmed that the artist will be venturing into his solo career following his departure as a member of the group. Moreover, the company has also revealed that details about his schedule will be released in the upcoming days.

Ex-NCT and WayV member Lucas will be debuting as a solo artist

On March 8, 2024, the news of Lucus's debut as a solo artist spread like wildfire in the K-pop community. The K-pop idol is a former member of NCT and its subunit, WayV. Following his involvement in a controversy, the artist announced his departure from the groups. He also went on an elaborate hiatus for two years since the incident before finally making an appearance in public at SM TOWN Live 2023.

A few days ago, the artist also dropped pictures on his social media account, hinting at an anticipated comeback. Along with that, he also launched new social media pages affiliated with SM Entertainment, both on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). The excitement among fans has surged since then, fostering hopes for the idol's return to the music scene.

Lucas' recent activities

In February 2024, the K-pop artist released a two-part documentary where he talked about his life after the incident. The first episode is titled Freeze, and the second is titled Unfreeze, which gained a lot of attention from K-pop fans. The artist discloses that his life came to a standstill after his involvement in a cheating scandal with his ex-girlfriend.

Lucas expressed how tough life became after that point, and slowly he was trying to jump back on his feet. However, Lucas also mentioned that the artist was ready to work on his career and follow his passion. He reflected on the mistakes he made along the way and apologized not just to the audience but also to his fellow members of NCT and WayV.

Finally, the K-pop idol will be returning as a solo artist in April 2024, and further details of his comeback will be revealed in the upcoming days. Lucus is still a member of the supergroup SuperM, along with EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, SHINee’s Taemin, and NCT’s Taeyong and Ten.