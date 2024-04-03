TXT reveals how BTS’ Jungkook was ‘legendary’ during Happliy Ever After dance challenge with Beomgyu and Taehyun

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) dropped their fifth studio album titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13, 2023. The song Happily Ever After was released as the sixth track from the album and quickly granted considerable popularity with its addictive chorus. The boy group then went on to create dance challenge videos for the song, collaborating with many K-pop idols.

The clip that garnered the most attention was the members Beomgyu and Taehyun’s dance with the popular BTS member Jungkook, amassing millions of views on Instagram and TikTok.

TXT reacts to past dance challenge video with BTS' Jungkook

On April 2, a New York-based online publication named Consequence shared an interview video with TOMORROW X TOGETHER through their YouTube channel. In the video, the group reacted to their old photos and videos as a part of their new track Deja Vu’s promotion.

While coming across the Happily Ever After dance challenge video with Jungkook, Beomgyu who featured in the video talked about Jungkook’s amazing performance.

“We were always hyped whenever we filmed the Happily Ever After challenge. But doing it with Jungkook was really special he brought up his energy to not even 100% but 300%. We had a really fun time filming.”

The group then talked about another dance challenge for the song Chasing That Feeling from the same album. The video featured BTS’ Jungkook collaborating on the challenge with TXT members Soobin, Yeonjun, and Huening Kai.

As the group revisited the video through the interview, Huening Kai revealed, “Jungkook learned the choreography on the spot. He was already perfect at it and we could just put him on the stage right away. I just thought that he was so legendary.”

The pure admiration and love for their senior K-pop idol won the hearts of fans this day.

With TOMORROW X TOGETHER, let us also revisit the two iconic dance challenges featuring Jungkook:

Catch up on TXT's latest comeback album

Meanwhile, On April 1, the BIGHIT Music group recently released their comeback EP titled Minisode 3: TOMORROW. It features a total of 6 tracks including the lead Deja Vu and its anemoia remix, I’ll See You There Tomorrow, Miracle, The Killa (I Belong to You), and Quarter Life.

The music video for Deja Vu already garnered an impressive 26 million views on YouTube, solidifying the group’s status as a K-pop titan and reaffirming the loyalty of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fanbase MOA.

