Glitch Early Review: Jeon Yeo Been is the star of the otherworldly story; Nana gets an introduction

On October 7, Netflix released the episodes of the mini series ‘ Glitch ’ featuring Jeon Yeo Been, Nana, Lee Dong Hwi, Roh Kyung Soo and more! The drama follows Hong Ji Hyo ( Jeon Yeo Been ) whose boyfriend disappears with an unidentified light. Since then, Hong Ji Hyo has traced her boyfriend’s whereabouts. With the help of Huh Bo Ra ( Nana ) and other members of a UFO club, she discovers a mysterious secret.

Introduction to Ji Hyo:

The drama begins with Ji Hyo as a child, who is seen trying to calm herself down by listening to music and lying down in a reed field. Her tear-stricken face becomes warm as a bright and blinding light shines on her and breaks her time of solitude. Confused by the scene in front of her eyes, we are taken to adult Jihyo, who constantly reassures herself that she doesn’t need to believe in anything but herself.

Ji Hyo as an adult:

The tone shifts as she runs and learns English to make optimum use of her time off before she goes into work, that’s where we come to know that she believes in scientific evidence and is an extremely practical person. She is more closed off, cold, calculative but caring. She goes to work in an office where a colleague hands out wedding invitations during lunch. Ji Hyo and another colleague, Oh Se Hee, discuss marriage. Se Hee says Ji Hyo doesn’t need to worry because she has Si Guk, her boyfriend.

Ji Hyo’s encounter with the alien:

The next scene shows her going into a store to buy more energy drinks and that's where she comes across her nightmare or her delusion- the alien with a baseball hat that says ‘Unicorns’. Safe to say that it freaked out Ji Hyo, causing her to drop her drinks. She tries to ignore the otherworldly being as it stares at her with interest and curiosity until she leaves the store.

At work, Ji Hyo has fallen asleep on her laptop when the screen glitches and shifts to a baseball game. It glitches again and starts shifting between different clips, including images of the aliens Ji Hyo sees. The words ‘I’m watching you’ are repeatedly heard. She slams the laptop shut but then all the screens around her start glitching in the same way. As suddenly as it began, it stopped.

Later, she cannot stop thinking about the alien even while she has sex with her boyfriend, Lee Si Guk. After, he tries to talk about getting a house together but her less-than-impressed expressions leaves him frustrated. In the end, she agrees and goes back to talk to her father and step-mother, asking them to make time as she and her boyfriend had something to tell them. Elated at the news, her parents say yes and she returns to her bedroom.

While smoking her e-cigarette, her phone screen starts glitching again. All the screens on the buildings around her start glitching and she once again sees the alien. No matter where she goes, she can’t avoid it. All at once, a huge, building-sized alien is towering over her. She runs and it reaches a hand out towards her but she suddenly finds herself in the middle of a field, near a van. The voices of two girls can be heard coming from inside the van, as they discuss a UFO sighting. She opens the door and finds herself transported again, this time to the edge of a building’s rooftop. A voice asks her what she is doing there.

At a police station, a detective shows Ji Hyo security footage of how she was on the street, then entered the building lobby and stood there for a while, and then headed up to the rooftop. When he sees her crying he decides to let it go. Thinking she is suicidal, he tries to comfort her. Si Guk arrives and asks her for an explanation. Instead, she asks about Doctor Ma, a friend of his who is a counselor. He gets frustrated with her lack of answers and asks if she is going to live with him. She tells him to drop it, but he retorts that he has been waiting for four years now.

She talks to the doctor who reassures her that it is just the recurrence of her delusions and it is being triggered because she is beginning a new chapter in her life, which is moving in with her boyfriend. At home, her father tries to talk to her but she gets even more frustrated and leaves her house to find comfort in alcohol at a pub. Si Guk comes to rescue her but she decides to break up with him instead. The episode ends with Si Guk feeling frustrated by the turn of events and finds himself abducted by aliens.

Episode 2:

Episode 2 is all about her friendship with Bo Ra, the delinquent she introduced aliens to. Back to the present, she comes to know Si Guk has disappeared. She tries to retrace his steps by using the fitness app.

She ends up going to the location and it’s at an underpass with traffic surrounding her. She tries to find the watch first, and she does. When she places the watch beside the iPad it starts to glitch. She experiments with the movements for a bit but she’s confused. Immediately she goes back to the therapist and explains what’s happening. He doesn’t believe her but tries to understand where she’s coming from.

She has always been a very factual person and to lean toward the improbability of aliens existing is driving her mad. On this site, there’s a forum meeting at a specific location and she ends up going there. When Ji Hyo goes to the meeting she sees a familiar face but can’t quite place her. Moonface, aka Bora, gets on her motorcycle and drives off. Ji Hyo chases after her in the street and tries to get to her on foot. Her therapist calls her just as she was about to catch up with Bora. Ji Hyo stops her and she asks about the drawing. Moonface reveals who she is to Ji Hyo and tells her that she was the one who drew the alien and that Bora just added the green hat.

Ending:

The episode ends with her on the overpass again and this time, she falls asleep on the park bench. She’s in the same spot he was abducted. When she wakes up, there is an uncomfortable amount of butterflies and insects forming right in front of her on the ground. The insects form a massive symbol on the ground and for some reason, Ji Hyo is familiar with it.

