The 2007 Bollywood film Welcome has become a cult classic, with its memorable characters, dialogues, and comedic moments resonating with audiences over the years. Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Feroz Khan, the film has aged like a fine wine, with its iconic scenes and dialogues continuing to entertain and inspire meme-makers.

From Majnu bhai's legendary painting and dance moves to the various reactions of the characters, Welcome has etched a special place in the hearts of the audience. We've compiled a list of the top 15 Welcome movie dialogues that will leave you craving to re-watch this timeless comedy.

15 Welcome movie dialogues that would want you to rewatch the film

1. “Bhagwan ka dia sab kuch hai…daulat hai…shohrat hai, izzat hai”

One of the most loved Welcome movie characters, Uday Shetty played by Nana Patekar has to top the list. Who doesn’t remember the iconic scene where Uday introduces himself with utmost humility by saying, “Bhagwan ka dia sab kuch hai…daulat hai…shohrat hai, izzat hai.”

2. “Sadak se utha kar star banaunga”

Vijay Raaz has been a powerhouse of talent. His epic comic timing in various movies has created an inimitable place in our hearts. His brief but memorable appearance as a film director in Welcome showcased his abilities, particularly in the line "Sadak se utha kar star banaunga." Had it not been for Vijay’s sheer conviction in the role, the welcome movie dialogue wouldn’t have hit the way it does now!

3. “Control Uday... Control”

A significant and memorable Nana Patekar dialogue in Hindi from the movie that continues to rule our hearts has to be “Control…Uday Control!” Don’t we all need such anger management in our lives?

4. “Control Majnu Control”

The over-the-top scene where Uday Shetty visits Ghungroo to convince him to marry Sanjana is a memorable moment in Welcome. As Uday desperately beats his head against his car, he pleads, "Control Majnu Control," showcasing his dramatic flair.

5. “Tum kab aaye? ….Sabse pehle mein hi aaya”

The classic funeral scene in the film features a memorable exchange between Feroz Khan's character RDX and Paresh Rawal's Ghungroo Seth. When RDX is mourning the loss of his son and notices Ghungroo there, he asks in surprise, "Tum kab aaye?" Ghungroo, displaying his quick wit, responds, "Sabse pehle mein hi aaya!" This dialogue showcases Paresh Rawal's strong comic timing and presence of mind, which has endeared the scene to the audience.

6. “Seh Lenge Thoda”

If you’ve seen Welcome, you can totally relate to and feel the emotions this Nana Patekar famous dialogue carries. It goes without saying we all surely need the amount of contentment and patience Uday bhai had in his life. Despite being warned of the repercussions of becoming a director by Akshay Kumar's character, Rajiv, Uday remains resolute because he believes, “Seh Lenge Thoda”

7. “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bohat bada khiladi tha”

Balu, portrayed by Mushtaq Khan, is one of the unforgettable welcome movie characters. His famous line, "Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bohat bada khiladi tha," may seem straightforward, but it's the way he delivers it that truly makes it iconic.

8. “Tera baap yahan chhod ke gaya tha ki teri maa”

One of the most popular welcome movie characters, Paresh Rawal’s Ghungroo dealt with an extortion call with the most classic comeback! Isn’t it? Why to panic when all you can say, “Tera baap yahan chhod ke gaya tha ki teri maa?”

9. “Dekho ye Zinda Hain”

With the rise of social media and its hilarious memes, it's safe to say that welcome dialogues have played a big part in the fun. Supriya Karnik's emotional scene and her dialogue "Dekho ye Zinda Hain" had everyone in stitches. It was truly a shocking and pleasant surprise to see her husband alive, and that immortal dialogue will always be remembered.

10. “Yeh raaz bhi usi ke saath chala gaya”

If you ever come across a kid saying, "Welcome meme movie," can we really argue with them? This comedy masterpiece is a delight to watch from start to finish. And let's not forget the unforgettable funeral scene, where RDX is informed about his son's demise. Despite his numerous questions about his son's puzzling decision, all he gets in response is, "Yeh raaz bhi usi ke saath chala gaya," adding to the hilarity of it all.

11. “Bolne de.. takleef hua hai bechare ko”

Can anyone match the level of coolness Majnu bhai exudes in the movie? Anil Kapoor portrays Majnu, and in this particular scene, Rajiv is seen venting out his anger on him. Instead of getting defensive, Majnu responds with a touch of irony, saying, "Let him speak.. poor guy is in pain!" This welcome movie dialogue has become quite iconic and is often used in everyday conversations as well.

12. “Humare bhai ko koi choo bhi nahi sakta”

No matter what, this scene from Welcome 1 movie will always hold a special place in our hearts. When Majnu bhai utters the dialogue mentioned above, it sparks an argument with his loyal companion who proudly declares, "No one can even touch our brother." However, Rajiv's unexpected reaction adds to the humor, leaving everyone in stitches.

13. “Bhai Sahab, ye kis line mei aa gaye aap?

Another Welcome movie dialogue that rules the meme world has to be Rajiv’s sweet reaction to Uday Shetty’s acting debut in the film, leaving him surprised, “Bhai Sahab, ye kis line mei aa gaye aap?”

14. “Arey kya karu mai iska?maar bhi nahi sakta, pyaar jo karta hai mujhse”

Dialogues like these made Welcome movie characters so iconic and remembered even years after its release. Remember the scene when Rajiv complains about Majnu to Uday and he argues. However, being a loving brother in a sheer moment of dilemma he expresses, “Arey kya karu main iska? maar bhi nahi sakta, pyaar jo karta hai mujhse.” Isn’t this dialogue enough to bring a smile to one’s face?

15. “Saala jalta hai tu mujhse”

This has to be Nana Patekar best dialogue from the movie! How could Uday let it slide when he realizes his debut film has been shut because of his loving brother? Riding a horse in a cowboy look how can one forget his iconic dialogue, “Saala jalta hai tu mujhse…Majnu!”

The Welcome movie dialogues are not the only thing that made it special. The unforgettable characters like Uday Shetty, Majnu bhai, Ghungroo Seth, and Rajiv, portrayed by Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Akshay Kumar respectively, have become emotions that people still hold dear. Although there are many popular welcome movie dialogues, we have listed the top 15.

Which one of these is your favorite?

