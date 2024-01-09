Mushtaq Khan recalls getting paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff in Welcome; opens up on pay parity

Mushtaq Khan has been a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry since the 1980s, leaving an indelible mark with his versatile performances. Over the years, he has portrayed numerous iconic characters, captivating audiences with his acting prowess.

Among his many roles, one that stands out as a fan favorite is his portrayal of Ballu in the movie Welcome. As the sidekick to Nana Patekar's character, Don Uday Shetty, Khan's performance as Ballu became iconic. His character served as a sort of business card for Don Uday Shetty, and one particular dialogue delivered by Khan gained widespread popularity among the masses. Recently the actor opened up on the issue of pay parity in Bollywood.

Mushtaq Khan reflects on being paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff for Welcome

In a recent episode of the Digital Commentary podcast, Mushtaq Khan candidly addressed the issue of pay disparity in the film industry. The veteran actor shared a revealing anecdote, stating that his payment for the film Welcome might have been less than the salary of Akshay Kumar's staff. He shed light on the common practice in the industry where big stars receive substantial compensation, while other actors often handle their own expenses, opting for economy travel and accommodations provided by the filmmakers.

Khan further highlighted a positive shift, mentioning that many filmmakers are working to bridge this gap. He cited his experiences on projects like Stree 2 and The Railway Men, where he felt appreciated and taken care of. The actor expressed appreciation for the respect given by the production teams, emphasizing that the new generation of production personnel and actors are actively contributing to positive changes in the industry.

About Welcome

Welcome, directed by Anees Bazmee and released in 2007, is a Bollywood comedy film that boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor, and Feroz Khan. The storyline revolves around two mischievous thugs who come across Rajiv, a man from a respected family. The duo hatches a plan to arrange their sister's wedding with Rajiv. However, complications arise when Rajiv's uncle rejects the proposal, leading to a cascade of uproarious situations and comedic chaos.

