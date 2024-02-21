GOT7's Yugyeom needs 'just 1 Minute' to groove in new music video for Trust Me comeback EP; watch

GOT7's Yugyeom sets the stage ablaze with vibrant energy in his latest Trust Me EP comeback, as evidenced by a dynamic 1 Minute music video. Under pulsating lights, his mesmerizing dance moves ignite excitement among fans. Earlier on February 20, Yugyeom hosted a star-studded listening party, offering a sneak peek into the electrifying beats that await in his Trust Me EP release.

GOT7’s Yugyeom’s 1 Minute music video unveiled

On February 21, GOT7's Yugyeom has electrified fans with the release of his highly anticipated first full-length studio album, Trust Me. The album drop is accompanied by a dynamic 1 Minute music video that showcases Yugyeom's mesmerizing dance moves amidst pulsating lights in a colorful laundry dream room. The video not only captivates audiences with its vibrant energy but also narrates a dreamy tale featuring piles of laundry and foam.

1 Minute, the title track of Yugyeom's Trust Me album, takes center stage in the music video, portraying the artist's dream of closeness with a catchy and upbeat melody. The song emphasizes the idea of needing just a single minute to connect with someone, adding an extra layer of emotion to the visually stunning production.

Watch Yugyeom’s 1 Minute music video here;

Yugyeom held listening party for Trust Me EP

On February 20, GOT7's Yugyeom hosted a glamorous listening party for his upcoming solo studio album, Trust Me, scheduled for release on February 21 KST. The star-studded event, documented on Yugyeom's Instagram, featured a high-profile guest list including Song Kang, BamBam, NCT's Jaehyun, ATEEZ's Mingi, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and more.

Leading up to the album release, Yugyeom had already teased fans with a music video for the pre-release single, LA SOL MI, unveiled on February 1. The visually captivating video showcased Yugyeom transforming a barren field into a vibrant garden, setting the tone for the album's lively and melodious offerings.

The tracklist for Trust Me promises a diverse musical experience, featuring collaborations with Sumin, punchnello, Sik-K, Lee Hi, and more. This album marks Yugyeom's first solo project since his 2023 single album, LOLO, generating heightened anticipation for the multifaceted artist's musical evolution. As fans dive into the immersive world of Trust Me, Yugyeom continues to prove his prowess as a solo artist, delivering a musical journey that resonates with his unique style and artistic vision.

