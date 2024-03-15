Hyeri unfollows ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram amid actor’s dating rumors with Han So Hee; Report

Hyeri, the former Girl's Day member and prominent Korean actress began dating Ryu Jun Yeol around 2016, followed by starring together in the hit slice-of-life K-drama Reply 1988. Later in 2017, they came public with their relationship and continued to stay together for 7 years till November 13, 2023, when the couple announced their break up, leaving the fans disheartened. Though neither of them ever disclosed the reason for their parting ways, many speculations got buried as the stars maintained a low profile since.

Hyeri unfollows Ryu Jun Yeol's Instagram amid dating rumors with Han So Hee

On March 15, As alleged dating rumors about Ryu Jun Yeol surfaced online, Hyeri shared a cryptic Instagram update that added to the ongoing speculation. And now there’s been reports about the actress unfollowing her ex-boyfriend on Instagram.

According to the latest updates, the Reply 1988 actress followed Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram handle even after their last year's breakup. However, as his alleged dating rumors came to light, netizens noticed Hyeri unfollowing his account, followed by her Instagram story update. This action from the actress-singer has added fuel to the continued controversy.

Earlier, she posted an Instagram story with the caption “That’s fun”, many thought this to be a subtle reference directed toward the ongoing rumor. Though the content or message of the story remains unknown, Hyeri unfollowing Ryu Jun Yeol adds more intrigue to the overall speculation.

Advertisement

More about Hyeri's ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol's ongoing dating rumors

Meanwhile, Hyeri’s ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol is on a trip to Hawaii as part of his personal vacation. The rumor about him dating My Name actress Han So Hee surfaced as the two were spotted spending time together in Hawaii.

An eyewitness who reported their sighting took to a South Korean online forum and posted in detail about the duo enjoying and showing affection publicly. Both of their agencies have since denied the rumors,

Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency C-JeS Studios commented, “The actor is on a personal vacation to Hawaii for his photography works. So, we urge you not to invade his personal space. Moreover, we are not able to address any report from someone who is partaking in his privacy invasion.”

Moreover, Han So Hee’s agency 9ATO Entertainment also responded the same way saying, “As far as we know, we can confirm Han So Hee is on a vacation to Hawaii with her friends. Aside from that we are not able to comment on anything regarding her personal life.”

However, that doesn’t seem enough to end the rumors, as there have been many reports of Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee’s past interactions.

Along with that, Hyeri’s indirect reactions to this situation add more curiosity to the ongoing controversy.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Hyeri shares cryptic social media update amid ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating rumors with Han So Hee